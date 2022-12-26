How to watch Arkansas-Kansas, key players, more
As the holidays come to an end and bowl season rolls on, Wednesday’s slate will feature the Arkansas Razorbacks vs Kansas in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl.
The Hogs and Jayhawks have both arrived for their showdown in Memphis, Tennessee, and it will be a battle of 6-6 teams. The matchup marks the third meeting between the two, with Kansas having won both legs of a home-and-home in 1905 and 1906.
This will b e Arkansas’ 44th bowl appearance and its sixth showing in the Liberty Bowl. A victory would be the 17th in program history and the third in Memphis.
Although the Hogs are favored to win, the three-point spread is much smaller than it could have been during the regular season. They are missing 10 players who started at some point during the season, either via the transfer portal or the NFL draft.
The Jayhawks, meanwhile, are making their first bowl since 2008, which has created excitement and much more willingness to stick around for the end of the season.
As the Razorbacks prepare for their third consecutive postseason appearance, here is everything you need to know about the 64th Liberty Bowl:
How to Watch/Listen
Where: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis, Tennessee
Kickoff: 4:30 p.m. CT
TV: ESPN and streaming on the ESPN App
Radio: Learfield IMG College Razorbacks Sports Network (Chuck Barrett and Quinn Grovey)
Kansas players to know
#6 - QB Jalon Daniels - Jr., 6' 0", 215 lbs.
2022 Stats: 115-175 COMP-ATT (65.7%), 1,470 YDS, 13 TD, 2 INT, 63 RUSH ATT, 398 YDS, 6 TD
#4 - RB Devin Neal - So., 5' 11", 210 lbs.
2022 Stats: 171 ATT, 1,061 YDS, 9 TD, 19 REC, 160 YDS, TD
#2 - WR Lawrence Arnold - So., 6' 3", 200 lbs.
2022 Stats: 36 REC, 597 YDS, 4 TD
#2 - CB Cobee Bryant - So., 6' 0”, 170 lbs.
2022 Stats: 33 TKL (28 SOLO), 3 INT, TD
Vegas odds:
Vegas: Arkansas -3, O/U 68.5
ESPN FPI: Arkansas has 58.2% chance to win
