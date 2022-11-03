As the UofA celebrates homecoming Saturday, its football team will do the same in another sense. For the first time since Oct. 1, there will be football on the Hill.

The Liberty Flames checked in at No. 23 in the AP Top 25 this week, and their chance to prove that ranking will come against the 5-3 Arkansas Razorbacks.

Former Ole Miss head coach Hugh Freeze has been immensely successful since taking up residence in Lynchburg, Virginia, leading the Flames to a 33-12 record since 2019 and a 7-1 start this season.

Liberty marks the Hogs' second ranked non-conference opponent of the 2022 slate, and a victory for Arkansas would be grounds for selection to a third consecutive bowl game.

As the Razorbacks attempt to secure bowl eligibility, here is everything you need to know about Arkansas vs. Liberty: