How to watch Arkansas-Liberty, key players, more
As the UofA celebrates homecoming Saturday, its football team will do the same in another sense. For the first time since Oct. 1, there will be football on the Hill.
The Liberty Flames checked in at No. 23 in the AP Top 25 this week, and their chance to prove that ranking will come against the 5-3 Arkansas Razorbacks.
Former Ole Miss head coach Hugh Freeze has been immensely successful since taking up residence in Lynchburg, Virginia, leading the Flames to a 33-12 record since 2019 and a 7-1 start this season.
Liberty marks the Hogs' second ranked non-conference opponent of the 2022 slate, and a victory for Arkansas would be grounds for selection to a third consecutive bowl game.
As the Razorbacks attempt to secure bowl eligibility, here is everything you need to know about Arkansas vs. Liberty:
How to Watch/Listen
Where: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium
Kickoff: 3 p.m. CT
TV: SEC Network and streaming on the ESPN App
Radio: Learfield IMG College Razorbacks Sports Network (Chuck Barrett and Quinn Grovey)
Liberty players to know
#11 - QB Johnathan Bennett - R-Jr., 6' 0", 220 lbs.
2022 Stats: 77-134 COMP-ATT (57.5%), 939 YDS, 8 TD, 7 INT, 47 RUSH ATT, 111 YDS, TD
#0 - RB Dae Dae Hunter - R-So., 5' 10", 190 lbs.
2022 Stats: 120 ATT, 821 YDS, 8 TD, 18 REC, 149 YDS, TD
#3 - WR Demario Douglas - R-So., 5' 8", 170 lbs.
2022 Stats: 42 REC, 615 YDS, 5 TD, RUSH ATT, 3 YDS
#11 - DE Durrell Johnson - Sr., 6' 3", 240 lbs.
2022 Stats: 28 TKL (17 SOLO), 4 SK, INT, FF, 2 FR
Vegas odds:
Vegas: Arkansas -13.5, O/U 64
ESPN FPI: Arkansas has 75.6% chance to win
Headlines
Dominique Johnson to miss remainder of season with torn ACL
What Liberty HC Hugh Freeze said about Arkansas
Arkansas vs Liberty: Star comparison, PFF grades, season stats