How to watch Arkansas-Missouri State, key players, more
After defeating the South Carolina Gamecocks 44-30 last week, the Arkansas Razorbacks cracked the AP top 10 for the second time under head coach Sam Pittman. This week, they will take on a team led by the last head Hog who was no stranger to single-digit rankings.
Bobby Petrino and the Missouri State Bears are on tap Saturday night for the 2-0 Razorbacks. The No. 6 team in the Football Championship Subdivision Coaches Poll has wins over Central Arkansas and UT-Martin this season.
Saturday will mark the eighth meeting between the two teams. The Hogs are 7-0 in previous contests, including a 51-7 decision to open the 2011 season, Petrino's last in Fayetteville.
Here's everything you need to know about the matchup:
How to Watch/Listen
Where: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Arkansas
Kickoff: 6 p.m. CT
TV: Streaming on SEC Network+ and ESPN+
Radio: Learfield IMG College Razorbacks Sports Network (Chuck Barrett and Quinn Grovey)
Missouri State players to know:
#3 - QB Jason Shelley - Sr., 5' 11", 200 lbs.
2022 Stats: 37-54 COMP-ATT (68.5%), 563 YDS, 6 TD, 20 RUSH ATT, 36 YDS, TD
#9 - RB Jacardia Wright - So., 6' 0", 220 lbs.
2022 Stats: 36 ATT, 158 YDS, 3 REC, 42 YDS, TD
#19 - WR Ty Scott - Jr., 6' 3", 202 lbs.
2022 Stats: 16 REC, 256 YDS, 3 TD
#9 - S Dillon Thomas - Sr., 6' 2", 189 lbs.
2022 Stats: 9 TKL (6 SOLO), SK, PD, INT
Vegas odds:
Vegas: Arkansas -24.5, O/U 59.5
ESPN FPI: Arkansas has 99.2% chance to win
