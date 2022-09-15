After defeating the South Carolina Gamecocks 44-30 last week, the Arkansas Razorbacks cracked the AP top 10 for the second time under head coach Sam Pittman. This week, they will take on a team led by the last head Hog who was no stranger to single-digit rankings.

Bobby Petrino and the Missouri State Bears are on tap Saturday night for the 2-0 Razorbacks. The No. 6 team in the Football Championship Subdivision Coaches Poll has wins over Central Arkansas and UT-Martin this season.

Saturday will mark the eighth meeting between the two teams. The Hogs are 7-0 in previous contests, including a 51-7 decision to open the 2011 season, Petrino's last in Fayetteville.

Here's everything you need to know about the matchup: