How to watch Arkansas-North Dakota State, key players, more
The long-awaited start to the 2022-23 Arkansas men's basketball season is here.
Arkansas will begin its season with a home game against North Dakota State at Bud Walton Arena on Monday evening. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. CT and the game will be streamed on the SEC Network Plus.
Included on the Razorbacks' roster are 11 newcomers — six freshmen and five transfers.
Head coach Eric Musselman has spoken at length about the struggles of coaching such a young group, but the talent is there.
McDonald's All-American's Nick Smith Jr., Anthony Black and Jordan Walsh will get their first chance to show out in a game that will go on the official record.
Arkansas is 1-0 all-time against North Dakota State. The Razorbacks defeated the Bison 71-55 on Dec. 20, 2016, in Bud Walton Arena.
The Hogs are 80-19 in season openers all-time and 89-10 in home openers. They have won 46 of their last 48 season openers. The losses were the 1994-95 opener when preseason No. 1 Arkansas fell to preseason No. 3 UMass 104-80, and the 2018-19 season opener in El Paso, when Texas beat the Hogs 77-73 in overtime in the ESPN Armed Forces Classic.
Arkansas has not lost a home-opener in Bud Walton Arena — the team is 29-0 in openers at the arena. The Hogs are a perfect 15-0 in the month of November under Musselman.
Here's details on how to watch/listen and key players for the Bison:
How to Watch/Listen
Where: Bud Walton Arena
Tipoff: 7 p.m. CT
TV: SEC Network Plus (Brett Dolan and Manuale Watkins)
Streaming: Network Plus / Watch ESPN
Radio: Learfield Razorback Sports Network (Chuck Barrett and Matt Zimmerman)
Online/Mobile: Razorback Gameday App
North Dakota State players to know
#5 - G Luke Yoder - Jr., 6'0, 180 lbs.
2021-22 Stats: 31.8 min, 11.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, 84 assists, 53 turnovers, 11 blocks, 48.5 fg%, 37.6 3fg%
#4 - F Grant Nelson - Jr., 6' 11, 235 lbs.
2021-22 Stats: 25.8 min, 11.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, 32 assists, 46 turnovers, 38 blocks, 50.8 fg%, 32.2 3fg%
#14 - G Boden Skunberg - Jr., 6'5, 205 lbs.
2021-22 Stats: 22.7 min, 5.9 points, 3.4 rebounds, 25 assists, 36 turnovers, 4 blocks, 40.1 fg%, 30.8 3fg%
#23 - F Andrew Morgan - So., 6'10, 245 lbs.
2021-22 Stats: 11.5 min, 5.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 7 assists, 19 turnovers, 8 blocks, 63.0 fg%, 42.9 3fg%
Vegas odds:
Vegas: Arkansas -23.5, O/U 142.5 (BetSaracen)
ESPN: Arkansas has 97.7% chance to win
(some information courtesy of Arkansas Communications)