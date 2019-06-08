HawgBeat's coverage of the Razorbacks' Road to Redemption in Omaha is brought to you by Arkansas Oral Surgery , which has offices located in Conway and Russellville.

First pitch: 11:06 a.m. CT

TV: ESPN (Live stream: Click here - SUBSCRIPTION REQUIRED)

Listen: Click here (FREE)

In-depth preview: Omaha on the line for Hogs, Rebels (FREE)

~How to watch

~Weather report

~Starting pitchers for Arkansas/Ole Miss

~Projected starting lineup for the Rebels

~Regular-season matchups

~Recent series history

~Arkansas connections

~Stat of the week



~Stat comparison

MORE BASEBALL COVERAGE FROM HAWGBEAT

WATCH: Arkansas, Ole Miss players and coaches preview Fayetteville Super Regional (FREE)

By the Numbers: 2019 MLB Draft breakdown (FREE)

2019 MLB Draft recap: 7 Hogs, 3 signees picked (FREE)

WATCH: Van Horn, players talk about MLB Draft, Super Regional (FREE)

Casey Martin shows signs of ending slump (FREE)

Column: Arkansas fans prove once again to be among best in college baseball (FREE)

As always, you can join hundreds of other Arkansas fans in our world-famous game thread, where you can follow live updates and commentary, plus get involved in the conversation.

Top 1st - Ole Miss 1, Arkansas 0

The Rebels strike first with a solo home run by Grae Kessinger.

Bottom 1st - Arkansas 4, Ole Miss 1

Dominic Fletcher ties it up with an RBI single after Trevor Ezell and Casey Martin doubled and singled, respectively, to start the inning. With two outs, Jack Kenley added a three-run home run.

Bottom 2nd - Arkansas 6, Ole Miss 1

An error and Ezell's second double of the game lead to a sacrifice fly by Martin and RBI ground out by Matt Goodheart.

Bottom 4th - Arkansas 9, Ole Miss 1

Martin's RBI single chases Will Ethridge from the game. Reliever Tyler Myers gave up a two-run homer to Goodheart, the first guy he faced.