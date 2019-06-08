LIVE COMMENTARY: Diamond Hogs vs. Ole Miss (Super Regional - Game 1)
First pitch: 11:06 a.m. CT
TV: ESPN (Live stream: Click here - SUBSCRIPTION REQUIRED)
Listen: Click here (FREE)
Top 1st - Ole Miss 1, Arkansas 0
The Rebels strike first with a solo home run by Grae Kessinger.
Bottom 1st - Arkansas 4, Ole Miss 1
Dominic Fletcher ties it up with an RBI single after Trevor Ezell and Casey Martin doubled and singled, respectively, to start the inning. With two outs, Jack Kenley added a three-run home run.
Bottom 2nd - Arkansas 6, Ole Miss 1
An error and Ezell's second double of the game lead to a sacrifice fly by Martin and RBI ground out by Matt Goodheart.
Bottom 4th - Arkansas 9, Ole Miss 1
Martin's RBI single chases Will Ethridge from the game. Reliever Tyler Myers gave up a two-run homer to Goodheart, the first guy he faced.
|Ole Miss
|Arkansas
|
1. Thomas Dillard - LF
|
1. Trevor Ezell - 1B
|
2. Grae Kessinger - SS
|
2. Casey Martin - SS
|
3. Tyler Keenan - 3B
|
3. Matt Goodheart - DH
|
4. Cole Zabowski - 1B
|
4. Dominic Fletcher - CF
|
5. Ryan Olenek - CF
|
5. Heston Kjerstad - RF
|
6. Kevin Graham - DH
|
6. Jack Kenley - 2B
|
7. Cooper Johnson - C
|
7. Casey Opitz - C
|
8. Anthony Servideo - RF
|
8. Jacob Nesbit - 3B
|
9. Jacob Adams - 2B
|
9. Christian Franklin - LF
|
Pitching: RHP Will Ethridge
|
Pitching: RHP Isaiah Campbell