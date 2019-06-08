News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-08 09:17:06 -0500') }} baseball Edit

LIVE COMMENTARY: Diamond Hogs vs. Ole Miss (Super Regional - Game 1)

Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
@NWAHutch
Senior Staff Writer

HawgBeat's coverage of the Razorbacks' Road to Redemption in Omaha is brought to you by Arkansas Oral Surgery, which has offices located in Conway and Russellville.

First pitch: 11:06 a.m. CT

TV: ESPN (Live stream: Click here - SUBSCRIPTION REQUIRED)

Listen: Click here (FREE)

In-depth preview: Omaha on the line for Hogs, Rebels (FREE)

~How to watch

~Weather report

~Starting pitchers for Arkansas/Ole Miss

~Projected starting lineup for the Rebels

~Regular-season matchups

~Recent series history

~Arkansas connections

~Stat of the week

~Stat comparison

As always, you can join hundreds of other Arkansas fans in our world-famous game thread, where you can follow live updates and commentary, plus get involved in the conversation.

Top 1st - Ole Miss 1, Arkansas 0

The Rebels strike first with a solo home run by Grae Kessinger.

Bottom 1st - Arkansas 4, Ole Miss 1

Dominic Fletcher ties it up with an RBI single after Trevor Ezell and Casey Martin doubled and singled, respectively, to start the inning. With two outs, Jack Kenley added a three-run home run.

Bottom 2nd - Arkansas 6, Ole Miss 1

An error and Ezell's second double of the game lead to a sacrifice fly by Martin and RBI ground out by Matt Goodheart.

Bottom 4th - Arkansas 9, Ole Miss 1

Martin's RBI single chases Will Ethridge from the game. Reliever Tyler Myers gave up a two-run homer to Goodheart, the first guy he faced.

Ole Miss Arkansas

1. Thomas Dillard - LF

1. Trevor Ezell - 1B

2. Grae Kessinger - SS

2. Casey Martin - SS

3. Tyler Keenan - 3B

3. Matt Goodheart - DH

4. Cole Zabowski - 1B

4. Dominic Fletcher - CF

5. Ryan Olenek - CF

5. Heston Kjerstad - RF

6. Kevin Graham - DH

6. Jack Kenley - 2B

7. Cooper Johnson - C

7. Casey Opitz - C

8. Anthony Servideo - RF

8. Jacob Nesbit - 3B

9. Jacob Adams - 2B

9. Christian Franklin - LF

Pitching: RHP Will Ethridge

Pitching: RHP Isaiah Campbell
{{ article.author_name }}