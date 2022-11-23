How to watch Arkansas-San Diego State, projected lineups, more
The No. 9 Arkansas Razorbacks will take on No. 17 San Diego State on Wednesday evening in a battle for third place of the Maui Invitational at the Lahaina Civic Center.
Arkansas lost its first game of the season to No. 10 Creighton 90-87 Tuesday in a back-and-forth thriller. The Aztecs fell to No. 14 Arizona 87-70 in the nightcap to also lose their first game of the year.
"(Arkansas') a great team," Creighton guard Ryan Nembhard said after the game. "They got a lot of length. They're big. They got a lot of size. They play really hard. They try and turn you over. They're just a good young team. It was a great matchup."
Arkansas was without freshman Nick Smith Jr. again in the game against the Bluejays, but fellow freshman Anthony Black recorded his second straight 26-point outing. Ricky Council IV added 24 to remain the top scorer on the team this season.
The Hogs will have to face another veteran team in the Aztecs, as their starting five features four seniors and a junior. The young Razorbacks squad should benefit from another early season test against an experience squad, though.
Here are notes, how to watch/listen, projected starting lineups and more for Arkansas' game with San Diego State:
Notes
~ This will be the third meeting between Arkansas and San Diego State. Arkansas won the first two meetings — both on neutral courts but played in the state of Arkansas. The Dec. ‘81 encounter came in Pine Bluff, Ark., and meeting the Dec. ‘85 encounter came in Little Rock.
~ While the Razorbacks and Aztecs have only met twice ... both coming in the 1980’s, San Diego State is a familiar foe to Razorback head coach Eric Musselman. Not only did Musselman grow up in San Diego and attended the University of San Diego, but San Diego State was Nevada’s chief rival while Musselman was head coach of the Wolf Pack.
~ Eric Musselman was just 3-7 versus San Diego State while at Nevada. To put those seven losses into perspective, he only lost 34 total games at Nevada, including 21 versus Mountain West foes.
~ Not only do Eric Musselman and Brian Dutcher have playing against each other as ties, but Musselman’s dad (Bill) was head coach at the University of Minnesota and Dutcher’s dad (Jim) followed Musselman as Gophers’ head coach.
~ Dutcher and Musselman rank five and six, respectively, among active NCAA Division I head coaches in winning percentage (with at least five years with Division I wins). Dutcher has a .750 win percentage in 6 years and Musselman has a .748 win percentage in 8 years.
How to Watch/Listen
Who: No. 9 Arkansas Razorbacks (4-1, 0-0 SEC) vs No. 17 San Diego State Aztecs (4-1, 0-0 Mountain West)
What: Maui Jim Maui Invitational third-place game.
When: Wednesday, Nov. 23 at 9 p.m. CT
Where: Lahaina, Hawai’i (Lahaina Civic Center)
Video: ESPN2 (John Schriffen and Daymeon Fishback)
Online Video Stream: WATCH ESPN
Radio: Learfield Razorback Sports Network (Chuck Barrett and Matt Zimmerman)
How to Listen Online/Mobile: Razorback Gameday App
Sirius/XM: TBA || SXM App: Channel TBA
Projected Lineups
Arkansas
#0 - G Anthony Black - Fr., 6'7", 198 lbs.
2022 Stats per game: 31.4 min, 14.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 2.6 steals, 3.0 turnovers, 0.4 blocks, 53.2 fg%, 37.5 3fg%
#4 - G Davonte Davis - Jr., 6' 4", 185 lbs.
2022 Stats per game: 34.4 min, 9.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.4 steals, 1.6 turnovers, 0.2 blocks, 36.7 fg%, 17.6 3fg%
#1 - G Ricky Gouncil IV - Jr., 6'6", 205 lbs.
2022 Stats per game: 35.6 min, 19.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 2.0 steals, 2.2 turnovers, 0.4 blocks, 52.9 fg%, 36.4 3fg%
#13 - G/F Jordan Walsh - Fr., 6'7", 205 lbs.
2022 Stats per game: 23.8 min, 7.6 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.0 steals, 1.2 turnovers, 0.2 blocks, 50.0 fg%, 38.5. 3fg%
#15 - F Makhi Mitchell - Sr., 6'9", 230 lbs.
2022 Stats per game: 17.2 min, 5.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.6 steals, 1.2 turnovers, 0.6 blocks, 59.1 fg%
San Diego State
#12 - G Darrion Trammell- Sr., 5'10", 175 lbs.
2022 Stats per game: 28.2 min, 14.4 points, 2.4 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 2.4 steals, 1.2 turnovers, 38.8 fg%, 36.4 3fg%
#5 - G Lamont Butler - Jr., 6' 2”, 195 lbs.
2022 Stats per game: 26.2 min, 9.2 points, 1.4 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 2.6 steals, 2.0 turnovers, 0.2 blocks, 46.2 fg%, 35.7 3fg%
#20 - G Matt Bradley - Sr., 6'4", 220 lbs.
2022 Stats per game: 23.2 min, 8.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 0.2 steals, 1.4 turnovers, 0.2 blocks, 28.8 fg%, 31.3 3fg%
#0 - F Keshod Johnson- Sr., 6’7", 225 lbs.
2022 Stats per game: 17.2 min, 6.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 0.2 steals, 0.6 turnovers, 52.0 fg%, 20.0 3fg%
#31 - F Nathan Mensah - Sr., 6'10", 230 lbs.
2022 Stats per game: 23.8 min, 7.4 points, 6.8 rebounds, 0.2 assists, 1.4 steals, 1.0 turnovers, 1.8 blocks, 70.0 fg%
Vegas odds:
Vegas: Arkansas +1.5 (BetSaracen)
ESPN: Arkansas has 58.3% chance to win
(some information courtesy of Arkansas Communications)