The No. 9 Arkansas Razorbacks will take on No. 17 San Diego State on Wednesday evening in a battle for third place of the Maui Invitational at the Lahaina Civic Center.

Arkansas lost its first game of the season to No. 10 Creighton 90-87 Tuesday in a back-and-forth thriller. The Aztecs fell to No. 14 Arizona 87-70 in the nightcap to also lose their first game of the year.

"(Arkansas') a great team," Creighton guard Ryan Nembhard said after the game. "They got a lot of length. They're big. They got a lot of size. They play really hard. They try and turn you over. They're just a good young team. It was a great matchup."

Arkansas was without freshman Nick Smith Jr. again in the game against the Bluejays, but fellow freshman Anthony Black recorded his second straight 26-point outing. Ricky Council IV added 24 to remain the top scorer on the team this season.

The Hogs will have to face another veteran team in the Aztecs, as their starting five features four seniors and a junior. The young Razorbacks squad should benefit from another early season test against an experience squad, though.

Here are notes, how to watch/listen, projected starting lineups and more for Arkansas' game with San Diego State: