The No. 11 Arkansas Razorbacks will face the San Jose State Spartans in the second game of a three-game homestand Saturday in Bud Walton Arena.

Arkansas is expected to have a full roster with every player available for the first time this season, as freshman Nick Smith Jr. made his season debut in Monday's 74-61 win over Troy and junior guard Davonte Davis announced Wednesday that he was rejoining the team after missing the game against the Trojans.

"We’re looking forward to having a full roster," head coach Eric Musselman said Thursday. "And I think these couple of days are going to be really good for Nick. They’ll be good for Devo to get back in the fold as well. I thought that our energy level yesterday, the pre-practice energy right now is good. We have two games on this homestand that we need to get ready to play, and play at a high level."

The Spartans enter Saturday's game on a two-game winning streak. Their two losses on the year came against North Texas and Hofstra, who beat Arkansas 89-81 in Little Rock on Dec. 18 last year.

Musselman said San Jose State and head coach Tim Miles do a good job of controlling the pace of games.

"They will opportunistically run," Musselman said. "Some of their players, they have guys who are really good in transition like (Omari) Moore (No. 10). But yeah, it's a team that execution in the half-court seems to be important to them."

Having all of their players available, including Smith — who Musselman said is "100% back in the fold practice-wise" — will be beneficial for the Hogs against a solid Spartans squad. Add in the SEC's leading-scorer in Ricky Council IV, and forward Kamani Johnson thinks the Hogs are close to reaching a scary level of success.

"I know once everyone buys in, we’re almost there, I’m telling you, we’re almost there, we’re almost to the clicking point and it’s going to be really scary when we are," Johnson said.

Here are notes, how to watch/listen, projected starting lineups and more for Arkansas' game with San Jose State: