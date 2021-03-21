HawgBeat - How to watch Arkansas-Texas Tech, spread, stat comparison, more

HawgBeat's coverage of Arkansas's journey in the 2021 NCAA tournament is present by Wright's Barbecue . Already serving up the best meats in Arkansas, you can now also find Wright's meat rub and sauces at Walmart and Walmart.com .

The Arkansas Razorbacks and Texas Tech Red Raiders are set to play each other in the second round of the NCAA tournament after both teams escaped round one with a win. This will be the 80th matchup between the two squads, as Arkansas slightly trails the series 39-40.

Arkansas fell behind early to Colgate, but a 17-0 run to end the half helped propel the Razorbacks to an 86-68 win over the Raiders. Justin Smith had a career day for the Hogs with 27 points, 13 rebounds, 5 steals, and 2 blocks. The Hogs are 9-10 overall in the second round of the tourney and they look to even that out with a win and a berth to the sweet 16 for the first time since 1996.

Texas Tech was in a tight battle with Utah State, down 26-23 at the half, but a strong second-half performance gave them a double-digit victory over the Aggies, 65-53. The last time the Red Raiders made two long runs in the NCAA tournament under Chris Beard, including a title run versus Virginia in 2019. The Red Raiders are hoping for some more 2019 magic, as they face the 3-seed Hogs.

Here is everything you need to know for the matchup with the Red Raiders: