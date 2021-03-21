HawgBeat - How to watch Arkansas-Texas Tech, spread, stat comparison, more

How to watch Arkansas-Texas Tech, spread, stat comparison, more
HawgBeat's coverage of Arkansas's journey in the 2021 NCAA tournament is present by Wright's Barbecue. Already serving up the best meats in Arkansas, you can now also find Wright's meat rub and sauces at Walmart and Walmart.com.
The Arkansas Razorbacks and Texas Tech Red Raiders are set to play each other in the second round of the NCAA tournament after both teams escaped round one with a win. This will be the 80th matchup between the two squads, as Arkansas slightly trails the series 39-40.
Arkansas fell behind early to Colgate, but a 17-0 run to end the half helped propel the Razorbacks to an 86-68 win over the Raiders. Justin Smith had a career day for the Hogs with 27 points, 13 rebounds, 5 steals, and 2 blocks. The Hogs are 9-10 overall in the second round of the tourney and they look to even that out with a win and a berth to the sweet 16 for the first time since 1996.
Texas Tech was in a tight battle with Utah State, down 26-23 at the half, but a strong second-half performance gave them a double-digit victory over the Aggies, 65-53. The last time the Red Raiders made two long runs in the NCAA tournament under Chris Beard, including a title run versus Virginia in 2019. The Red Raiders are hoping for some more 2019 magic, as they face the 3-seed Hogs.
Here is everything you need to know for the matchup with the Red Raiders:
Important Times
Tip-Off: 5:10 p.m. (CT) (Hinkle Fieldhouse)
TV/Radio
TNT: (Kevin Harlan, Dan Bonner, Dana Jacobson)
Razorback Sports Network: (Chuck Barrett, Matt Zimmerman)
Westwood One: (Craig Way, Donny Marshall)
Satellite Radio: XM: 210, Sirius: 138, Online Channel: 968
Vegas Line
Arkansas +1.5, O/U 141
ESPN BPI gives Arkansas a 47.2% chance to win
Red Raiders to Watch
G Mac McClung: The junior Georgetown transfer out of Gate City, Virginia, leads the team in points per game (15.8 ppg) and is tied for second on the team in assists (2.1 apg).
F Marcus Santos-Silva: The 6-foot-7 senior out of Taunton, Massachusetts, leads the team in rebounds (6.5 rpg) and is 5th on the team in scoring (8.4 ppg).
G Terrence Shannon Jr.: The sophomore from Chicago, Illinois, is second on the team in points (12.6 ppg) and is shooting 45.2% from the field.
Stat Comparison + Rankings (Arkansas | Texas Tech)
Scoring Offense: 7th (82.4 ppg) | 122nd (73.0 ppg)
Scoring Defense: 188th (70.7 ppg) | 28th (63.4 ppg)
FG%: 89th (45.5%) | 163rd (44.3%)
3pt%: 162nd (33.9%) | 130th (34.6%)
3pt DEF: 112th (32.6%) | 250th (35.0%)
AP Top 25: 10th | 21st
NET: 14 | 16
KenPom: 17 | 16
Sagarin: 14 | 18
ESPN BPI: 12 | 8
Latest Headlines
NCAA tournament: Round two tipoff times, TV
Five things to know about Texas Tech
Last time out: Arkansas overcomes 14-pt first half deficit to advance over Colgate
Razorbacks go small, turn up the pressure on Colgate
Hogs' chances to advance in each stage of the Big Dance
Arkansas men's women's hoops enjoy rare simultaneous success
Experts pick Hogs to make finals, final four