The Arkansas Razorbacks (8-2) are looking to sweep the Murray State Racers at Baum-Walker Stadium after picking up the series win on Saturday behind a 10-strikeout performance by starting RHP Brady Tygart.

Led by sixth-year head coach Dan Skirka, the Racers are coming off a series win against Louisiana-Monroe and a midweek victory over North Alabama. Last season, Murray State finished with a 31-28 (14-13 Missouri Valley) overall record without an appearance in the NCAA Tournament.

Head coach Dave Van Horn and the Hogs won game two of the three-game set 11-1 in eight innings thanks to a late-game outburst by the offense.

"Yeah because we weren’t going out of the zone as much I didn’t feel like," Van Horn said after the game. "Yesterday we chased a lot of balls down and hit a lot of weak balls to the middle that was frustrating. Today not so much, better job.

"Some different guys in the lineup and I thought they did a really nice job. (Will) Edmundson did a nice job leading off. Then (Nolan )Souza, a walk, stolen base, two-strike base hit that drives in two. Just the pinch-hit fly ball that was probably hit about 400 feet and ended up going 200. Got a sac fly out of it. Just the little things. (Ross) Lovich did a nice job."

Here's a look at the projected starters for both squads, along with TV details and BetSaracen odds.