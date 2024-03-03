How to Watch: Arkansas vs. Murray State (Game 3)
The Arkansas Razorbacks (8-2) are looking to sweep the Murray State Racers at Baum-Walker Stadium after picking up the series win on Saturday behind a 10-strikeout performance by starting RHP Brady Tygart.
Led by sixth-year head coach Dan Skirka, the Racers are coming off a series win against Louisiana-Monroe and a midweek victory over North Alabama. Last season, Murray State finished with a 31-28 (14-13 Missouri Valley) overall record without an appearance in the NCAA Tournament.
Head coach Dave Van Horn and the Hogs won game two of the three-game set 11-1 in eight innings thanks to a late-game outburst by the offense.
"Yeah because we weren’t going out of the zone as much I didn’t feel like," Van Horn said after the game. "Yesterday we chased a lot of balls down and hit a lot of weak balls to the middle that was frustrating. Today not so much, better job.
"Some different guys in the lineup and I thought they did a really nice job. (Will) Edmundson did a nice job leading off. Then (Nolan )Souza, a walk, stolen base, two-strike base hit that drives in two. Just the pinch-hit fly ball that was probably hit about 400 feet and ended up going 200. Got a sac fly out of it. Just the little things. (Ross) Lovich did a nice job."
Here's a look at the projected starters for both squads, along with TV details and BetSaracen odds.
How to Watch/Listen
Who: Arkansas Razorbacks vs Murray State Racers
When: Sunday, March 3 at 1:00 p.m. CT
Where: Fayetteville, Arkansas — Baum-Walker Stadium
TV/Stream: SEC Network+ (Josh Haley and Troy Eklund)
Radio: Learfield Razorback Sports Network (Phil Elson and Bubba Carpenter)
Arkansas Starting Pitcher
Junior LHP Mason Molina
6'2", 230 pounds / Rancho Santa Margarita, California / Trabuco Hills HS
2024 stats: 1-0, 2.08 ERA, 2 GP, 8.2 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 4 BB, 19 K
Arkansas Projected Lineup
1. Will Edmunson CF
2. Kendall Diggs, RF
3. Wehiwa Aloy, SS
4. Ben McLaughlin, 1B
5. Jared Sprague-Lott 3B
6. Ross Lovich DH
7. Jayson Jones, LF
8. Nolan Souza, 2B
9. Ryder Helfrick, C
Murray State Starting Pitcher
Grad RHP Ryan Fender
6'3", 215 pounds / Crown Point, Indiana / Crown Point HS
2024 stats: 2-0, 3.52 ERA, 2 GP, 7.2 IP, 4 H, 3 ER, 7 BB, 12 K
Murray State Projected Lineup
1. Drew Vogel, SS
2. Dustin Mercer, CF
3. Jonathan Hogart, RF
4. Riley Hawthorne, LF
5. Carson Garner, 3B
6. Taylor Howell, 1B
7. Dan Tauken, DH
8. Ethan Krizen, C
9. Logan Bland, 2B