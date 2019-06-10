News More News
LIVE COMMENTARY: Diamond Hogs vs. Ole Miss (Super Regional - Game 3)

Game 3 of the Fayetteville Super Regional is Monday. (Arkansas Athletics)
Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
@NWAHutch
Senior Staff Writer

HawgBeat's coverage of the Razorbacks' Road to Redemption in Omaha is brought to you by Arkansas Oral Surgery, which has offices located in Conway and Russellville.

First pitch: 3:06 p.m. CT

TV: ESPN2 (Live stream: Click here - SUBSCRIPTION REQUIRED)

Listen: Click here (FREE)

In-depth preview: Omaha on the line for Hogs, Rebels (FREE)

~How to watch

~Weather report

~Starting pitchers for Arkansas/Ole Miss

~Projected starting lineup for the Rebels

~Regular-season matchups

~Recent series history

~Arkansas connections

~Stat of the week

~Stat comparison

As always, you can join hundreds of other Arkansas fans in our world-famous game thread, where you can follow live updates and commentary, plus get involved in the conversation.

Starting Lineups
Ole Miss Arkansas

1. Thomas Dillard - LF

1. Trevor Ezell - 1B

2. Ryan Olenek - CF

2. Casey Martin - SS

3. Grae Kessinger - SS

3. Matt Goodheart - DH

4. Cole Zabowski - 1B

4. Dominic Fletcher - CF

5. Cooper Johnson - C

5. Heston Kjerstad - RF

6. Tyler Keenan - 3B

6. Jack Kenley - 2B

7. Tim Elko - RF

7. Casey Opitz - C

8. Anthony Servideo - 2B

8. Jacob Nesbit - 3B

9. Knox Loposer - DH

9. Christian Franklin - LF

Pitching: RHP Gunnar Hoglund

Pitching: LHP Patrick Wicklander
