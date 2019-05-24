First pitch: 3 p.m. CT

TV: SEC Network (Live stream: Click here - SUBSCRIPTION REQUIRED)

Listen: Click here (FREE)

Pitching Matchup

ARK: Fr. RHP Connor Noland (16 games/15 starts, 2-4, 3.86 ERA, 49 K/12 BB, 63 IP, .253 opp. avg.)

MISS: Fr. RHP Gunnar Hoglund (14 games/13 starts, 2-2, 5.13 ERA, 41 K/11 BB, 54 1/3 IP, .294 opp. avg.)

Although he has struggled away from Baum-Walker Stadium most of the year, Noland was pretty good in his last start at Texas A&M. The freshman kept the Aggies off the board for four innings - needing just 33 pitches - and was ultimately charged with three runs in 4 1/3 innings, but only one was earned.

Hoglund was a first-round pick by the Pirates out of high school, but decided to come to school instead. Despite solid credentials, he has been inconsistent for the Rebels, averaging just under 4 1/3 innings and posting a 5.87 ERA in nine SEC starts.

When the two teams met earlier this season, Noland pitched the second game of the series and gave up two earned runs on seven hits and one walk in 4 2/3 innings. Hoglund started the rubber match and threw three scoreless innings before Arkansas got to him in the fourth. He was charged with two earned runs on three hits and one walk in three innings.

Previous Meetings



March 29: Arkansas 5, Ole Miss 3

March 30: Ole Miss 4, Arkansas 3

March 31: Ole Miss 10, Arkansas 5

May 22: Arkansas 5, Ole Miss 3

It has been nearly two months since the Rebels came into Baum-Walker Stadium and won the final two games to hand Arkansas its only home series loss in the last two seasons.

In the Razorbacks' lone win, Isaiah Campbell threw seven strong innings, Matt Cronin notched a five-out save, Dominic Fletcher went 3 for 4 with a pair of doubles and Matt Goodheart drove in three runs.

Arkansas actually led 3-1 after four innings and 5-4 after five innings in the next two games, only to blow those leads. The Rebels won Game 2 with a two-out RBI in the ninth and then took the rubber match with a pair of three-run innings in the sixth and seventh.

This will be the second time the two teams have met in Hoover, as Arkansas beat the Rebels in its first game at the SEC Tournament. Jack Kenley provided the go-ahead two-run single in the sixth inning and Cronin struck out all four batters he faced to earn the save.

Up Next

The loser of this game is eliminated from the SEC Tournament, while the winner advances to the semifinals to play Georgia at noon Saturday. That is also a single-elimination portion of the tournament, so the Arkansas-Ole Miss winner would need to beat the Bulldogs just once to advance to the SEC Tournament championship game at 2 p.m. Sunday.

Top 4th - Arkansas 2, Ole Miss 0

Matt Goodheart breaks up the no-hitter with a two-run homer to center.

Bottom 5th - Arkansas 2, Ole Miss 1

Kevin Graham gets the Rebels on the board with a solo homer off the scoreboard.

Bottom 8th - Ole Miss 3, Arkansas 2

Matt Cronin allowed both inherited runners to score, giving up an RBI single to Thomas Dillard and a sacrifice fly to Grae Kessinger.

FINAL - Ole Miss 3, Arkansas 2