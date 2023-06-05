The No. 3 Arkansas Razorbacks (43-17) are set for a regional final matchup with the 2-seed TCU Horned Frogs (39-22) on Monday afternoon in the Fayetteville Regional at Baum-Walker Stadium.

After scoring the most runs on an Arkansas team in the Dave Van Horn era, TCU advanced to the regional final with a 20-5 win over the Razorback on Sunday afternoon. With the loss, Arkansas was forced into an elimination game Sunday night and it defeated Santa Clara, 6-4, to remain alive in the NCAA Tournament.

Arkansas will need a bit of magic and craziness to find a way to beat the red-hit Horned Frogs. TCU has outscored Arkansas and Arizona 32-9 in the Fayetteville Regional and its on an eight-game winning streak entering Monday.

Razorback head coach Dave Van Horn said late Sunday night that this game against TCU is one of the rare occurrences that he genuinely didn't know who he is going to start on the mound.

"Some of these guys are going to have to get on the mound and give us more than one inning," Van Horn said of young pitchers. "We’re just gonna, that first game we’ll just do whatever we’ve got to do to win it. If we survive it, you never know when you get down to one game. Anything can happen. I’ve been a part of some crazy days. It’s going to take a crazy day for us to win two tomorrow."

Right-handed Cody Adcock will get his eighth start of the season for Arkansas. He owns a 4-2 record and a 5.68 ERA on the year. Adcock threw 1 2/3 innings and gave up one earned run on two hits during Friday’s win over Santa Clara.

Arkansas does have a 48-21 lead over TCU in the all-time series and it is 27-3 against the Horned Frogs in Fayetteville. The last time TCU visited Fayetteville was for the 2019 Fayetteville Regional, and Arkansas won the two games it played against the Horned Frogs.

HawgBeat will have you covered with live updates, stats, commentary and much more throughout the game, and you can check out details on how to watch, starting pitchers, starting lineups when they're posted, notes and more below: