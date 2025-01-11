How to Watch, BetSaracen Odds: Arkansas vs. No. 8 Florida

The Arkansas Razorbacks (11-4, 0-2 SEC) will face their third straight ranked SEC opponent when they take on the No. 8 Florida Gators (14-1, 1-1 SEC) on Saturday at Bud Walton Arena.

Florida is coming off a 30-point win over the Tennessee Volunteers on Tuesday, while the Razorbacks are still searching for a win in conference play after losing to the Volunteers last Saturday and Ole Miss on Wednesday.

Arkansas' offense has seen better days, as the Hogs have shot under 38% in each of their last two games. That hasn't been the case with forward Adou Thiero, though. His 60.8% field goal percentage ranks first in the SEC and 20th in the country. Against Ole Miss, Thiero scored a team-high 17 points and added nine rebounds and two assists.

The Hogs also got a good boost from guard Johnell Davis, who dealt with a wrist injury that relegated him to the bench in Arkansas' final two non-conference games. He went scoreless against Tennessee last weekend, but responded with a 15-point outing against Ole Miss that included three makes from deep.

"(Johnell is) getting better and he’s getting more comfortable," head coach John Calipari said after Wednesday's game. "I like the fact that he got to the foul line. He’s a really good foul shooter. You can’t shoot all threes...Nelly, he did what it took to get us up (by nine points). So he did some good stuff."

Davis has come off the bench in the previous two games, which assistant coach Chuck Martin said allows Davis to ease into the flow of things.

"(Johnell) had been out for a few games, and for a few days, it would be unfair of us to just throw him out there in the starting lineup, particularly in SEC play," Martin said Friday. "Let’s bring him off the bench, allow him to see the game. Allow him to see his matchups, see where he can take advantage of opportunities, which I thought worked out really, really well the other night for him."

Below are details on how to watch, links to stream and links to all of our coverage leading up to the game...