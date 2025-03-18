How to Watch, BetSaracen Odds: Arkansas vs. Oral Roberts

The No. 3 Arkansas Razorbacks (18-2, 2-1 SEC) are set to host the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (12-6, 1-2 Summit League) for a two-game midweek series starting Tuesday evening at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville.

Tuesday’s game is set for a 6 p.m. CT first pitch with junior right-handed pitcher Ben Bybee (2-0, 4.50 ERA) starting on the mound for Arkansas. Sophomore left Colin Fisher (2-0, 3.09 ERA) will start Wednesday’s contest, which is set for a 3 p.m. CT first pitch. Both games will stream on SEC Network+.

Arkansas is fresh off a top-15 series win at Ole Miss over the weekend to open Southeastern Conference play. The Razorbacks are winners of 16 midweek games in a row, including a perfect 5-0 mark this year.

Razorbacks’ shortstop Wehiwa Aloy continued his hot streak at the plate over the weekend, including his two home run day in Sunday’s rubber match win over the 13th-ranked Rebels. Aloy is one of just five SEC players with at least nine home runs already this season.

Oral Roberts took a five-game winning streak into a weekend series with North Dakota State, but the Golden Eagles dropped the first two games of the series before salvaging things with a Sunday win. The Golden Eagles rank third in the Summit League with a .271 team batting average and their 5.72 team ERA leads the conference.

Arkansas is 71-35 all-time against Oral Roberts, including a 40-14 record in games played in Fayetteville. Under head coach Dave Van Horn, the Razorbacks are 17-6 overall and 11-3 against the Golden Eagles at Baum-Walker Stadium. Arkansas is off to a perfect 14-0 start at home this season.

