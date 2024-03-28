FAYETTEVILLE — The No. 1 Arkansas Razorbacks (20-3, 5-1 SEC) are just about set for a top-10 showdown against the No. 8 LSU Tigers (20-6, 2-4 SEC) on Thursday night at Baum-Walker Stadium.

Arkansas is coming off an 11-0 run rule victory over Little Rock on Tuesday, and the Hogs have won their first two series in conference play against Missouri and Auburn.

LSU is the defending national champion led by third-year head coach Jay Johnson, who has put together another squad that's loaded from top-to-bottom, but they've started conference play by losing back-to-back series against Mississippi State and Florida.

"It's still early in the season," Arkansas head coach Dave Van Horn said Wednesday. "Even though most teams have played around 25 games there’s still 60% of the games left and teams are just starting to heat up and figure it out and get those pitching rotations right or how they want to handle things.

"I think they’re really talented. I mean, you look at the talent on that team and it’s as good as anybody in the country. And they know that, we know that, and everybody that plays them knows that. Really, obviously our focus is just do what we can do and do it well. Control what we can control. But they’re awfully good."

While Arkansas won two of the four games it played against the Tigers in 2023, the Razorbacks are even more well-equipped to go toe-to-toe with LSU this season. Junior left-hander Hagen Smith, who will start Thursday, and his 62 strikeouts have played a big factor in the Hogs' success.

"On Hagen, I guess what we expect is him to go out and compete like he always does and hopefully get us into the game and late into the game because that’s what he’s been doing," Van Horn said. "He’s been throwing a lot of strikes and he competes hard. He just gives us an opportunity."

LSU ace right-hander Luke Holman (5-1, 0.78 ERA), who transferred in from SEC West rival Alabama and currently leads the SEC in ERA, will not start for the Tigers on Thursday and he will instead start Friday. The team currently has a "TBA" designation for starting pitcher.

Below are details on how to watch or listen to Arkansas take on LSU, plus betting options via BetSaracen, starting lineups and more: