First pitch: 4:30 p.m. CT

TV: SEC Network (Live stream: Click here - SUBSCRIPTION REQUIRED)

Listen: Click here (FREE)

Pitching Matchup

ARK: R-Jr. RHP Isaiah Campbell (14 games/14 starts, 10-1, 2.50 ERA, 97 K/15 BB, 90 IP, .215 opp. avg.)

UGA: Fr. RHP Cole Wilcox (17 games/4 starts, 3-1, 4.17 ERA, 58 K/29 BB, 49 2/3 IP, .216 opp. avg.)

By not pitching in Arkansas' first game in Hoover, Campbell will be throwing on normal rest. With the NCAA Regionals on the horizon, though, he'll still be on an unspecified pitch count. Against the Bulldogs last season, Campbell gave up just one hit in three shutout innings of relief.

Wilcox was a projected high-round draft pick coming out of high school, but slipped to the 37th round after he announced he was going to school. Although his overall numbers aren't particularly impressive, the 6-foot-5 right-hander has been very good in SEC play - posting a 2.57 ERA and limiting opponents to a .198 batting average in 35 innings.

Up Next

The winner of this game automatically advances to the SEC Tournament semifinals at noon Saturday, meaning it gets a day off before beginning the single-elimination portion of the event. The loser must play an elimination game at 3 p.m. Friday against the winner of the Texas A&M-Ole Miss game, which is at 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

