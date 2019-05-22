First pitch: approx. 1 p.m. CT (30 minutes after the Texas A&M-Georgia game, which starts at 9:30 a.m.) - UPDATE: 12:50 p.m.

TV: SEC Network (Live stream: Click here - SUBSCRIPTION REQUIRED)

Listen: Click here (FREE)

Pitching Matchup

ARK: Fr. LHP Patrick Wicklander (19 games/12 starts, 5-2, 4.69 ERA, 77 K/34 BB, 55 2/3 IP, .216 opp. avg.)

MISS: Jr. LHP Zack Phillips (16 games/11 starts, 4-2, 4.73 ERA, 48 K/22 BB, 51 1/3 IP, .257 opp. avg.)

Wicklander has been in Arkansas weekend rotation the last several weeks, but struggled in his last two outings against LSU and Texas A&M, lasting a combined four innings and giving up seven earned runs. He threw just 44 pitches Friday, allowing him to get the start Wednesday.

Phillips is typically a midweek pitcher for Ole Miss, with only 3 2/3 innings against SEC foes. Those five outings have not gone particularly well, as he has a 17.18 ERA, 4.36 WHIP and given up a .444 batting average.

When the two teams met earlier this season, both pitchers threw out of the bullpen in Game 3. Wicklander gave up two earned runs on two hits and two walks in 1/3 of an inning, while Phillips gave up one earned run on two hits and one walk in 2/3 of an inning and was actually credited with the victory.

Previous Meetings

March 29: Arkansas 5, Ole Miss 3

March 30: Ole Miss 4, Arkansas 3

March 31: Ole Miss 10, Arkansas 5

It has been nearly two months since the Rebels came into Baum-Walker Stadium and won the final two games to hand Arkansas its only home series loss in the last two seasons.

In the Razorbacks' lone win, Isaiah Campbell threw seven strong innings, Matt Cronin notched a five-out save, Dominic Fletcher went 3 for 4 with a pair of doubles and Matt Goodheart drove in three runs.

Arkansas actually led 3-1 after four innings and 5-4 after five innings in the next two games, only to blow those leads. The Rebels won Game 2 with a two-out RBI in the ninth and then took the rubber match with a pair of three-run innings in the sixth and seventh.

Up Next

The winner of this game will face the winner of the Georgia-Texas A&M game in the same time slot (approx. 1 p.m.) Thursday, while the loser will face the Georgia-Texas A&M loser in the morning time slot (9:30 a.m.) in an elimination game.

UPDATE: Georgia beat Texas A&M 2-0 on a walk-off home run. That means the Bulldogs will face the winner of Arkansas-Ole Miss and the Aggies will get the loser.

As always, you can join hundreds of other Arkansas fans in our world-famous game thread, where you can follow live updates and commentary, plus get involved in the conversation.

Bottom 1st - Arkansas 1, Ole Miss 0

The Razorbacks strike first with a two-out RBI single by Dominic Fletcher.

Bottom 3rd - Arkansas 2, Ole Miss 0

With runners on the corners, Matt Goodheart beats a throw to first to prevent an inning-ending double play and get an RBI fielder's choice ground out.

Top 5th - Ole Miss 2, Arkansas 2

The Rebels managed to tie it up with an RBI single by Thomas Dillard and sacrifice fly by Grae Kessinger.

Top 6th - Ole Miss 3, Arkansas 2

Ole Miss takes the lead without a ball leaving the infield, using a dropped third strike, infield single, sacrifice bunt and RBI ground out by pinch hitter Kevin Graham.

Bottom 6th - Arkansas 4, Ole Miss 3

Jack Kenley answers with a two-out, two-run single to put the Razorbacks back on top.

Bottom 8th - Arkansas 5, Ole Miss 3

Excellent base running by Curtis Washington Jr. gave Arkansas an insurance run in the eighth.

FINAL - Arkansas 5, Ole Miss 3