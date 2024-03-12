FAYETTEVILLE — For the first time since 2021, the Arkansas Razorbacks (13-2) will play a baseball game as the nation's No. 1 team Tuesday evening against the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (7-9) at Baum-Walker Stadium.

The weather couldn't be any better for an evening baseball game in March, as the skies are partly cloudy and the temperature is set to be 69 degrees at first pitch. Wind gusts in Fayetteville have reached 30 miles per hour in the afternoon, but hopefully that will calm down before first pitch at 6 p.m. CT.

Arkansas enters the contest on a nine-game winning streak, while Oral Roberts has lost six of its last nine games. Led by 12th-year head coach Ryan Folmar, the Golden Eagles are coming off a College World Series appearance in 2023, but this season hasn't started like they hoped.