Live Scoreboard: Arkansas 3, Oral Roberts 0
FAYETTEVILLE — For the first time since 2021, the Arkansas Razorbacks (13-2) will play a baseball game as the nation's No. 1 team Tuesday evening against the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (7-9) at Baum-Walker Stadium.
The weather couldn't be any better for an evening baseball game in March, as the skies are partly cloudy and the temperature is set to be 69 degrees at first pitch. Wind gusts in Fayetteville have reached 30 miles per hour in the afternoon, but hopefully that will calm down before first pitch at 6 p.m. CT.
Arkansas enters the contest on a nine-game winning streak, while Oral Roberts has lost six of its last nine games. Led by 12th-year head coach Ryan Folmar, the Golden Eagles are coming off a College World Series appearance in 2023, but this season hasn't started like they hoped.
Starting on the mound for the Razorbacks will be freshman left-hander Colin Fisher, who owns a 3-1 record and a 1.59 ERA this season. Oral Roberts will start senior left-hander Caleb Isaacs, who threw 2.2 scoreless innings with five strikeouts and no walks last Tuesday against Central Michigan.
Arkansas is 70-35 all-time against Oral Roberts, including 10 consecutive victories in the series since 2009. The Hogs are 39-14 against the Golden Eagles in Fayetteville, including a 15-5 mark in games played at Baum-Walker Stadium.
HawgBeat will provide inning-by-inning updates with the result of each at bat, pitching changes, scoring plays and more. First pitch is set for 6 p.m. CT and the game will be streamed live on the SEC Network Plus (link below):
Top 1 (Oral Roberts)
LHP Colin Fisher pitching for Arkansas
- Elijah Rodriguez reaches on a fielding error by Aloy at shortstop
- Fisher catches Rodriguez leaning and picks him off at first
- Holden Breeze grounds out to Fisher
- Kyle Booker struck out swinging
0 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB
Bottom 1 (Arkansas)
LHP Caleb Isaacs pitching for Oral Roberts
- Peyton Stovall grounds out to shortstop
- Wehiwa Aloy six-pitch walk
- Ben McLaughlin four-pitch walk
- Hudson Polk fouled out to first base
- Kendall Diggs struck out swinging
0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 2 LOB
Top 2 (Oral Roberts)
Fisher still pitching for Arkansas
- Drew Stahl strikes out swinging
- David Herring grounds out to shortstop
- Alex Rodgers strikes out looking
0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB
Bottom 2 (Arkansas)
Oral Roberts brings on RHP Braydon Sanford in relief
- Peyton Holt five-pitch walk
- Ross Lovich hit by pitch, Holt advanced to second
- Parker Rowland sacrifice bunt, Holt advanced to third, Lovich advanced to second
- Ty Wilmsmeyer walks, bases loaded
- Stovall hits a two-RBI singled to center, Wilmsmeyer advanced to third, Lovich scored, Holt scored (2-0)
- Aloy hits an RBI single to left, Stovall advanced to second, Wilmsmeyer scored (3-0)
- McLaughlin grounded into double play, Stovall out at home trying to score
3 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB
Top 3 (Oral Roberts)
Fisher still pitching for Arkansas
- Kole Dudding flied out to right field
- Garrett Casey strikes out swinging
- Dylan Wipperman singled to right field
- Rodriguez six-pitch walk, Wipperman advanced to second
- Breeze singles to short, bases loaded
- Booker flied out to right
0 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors, 3 LOB
Bottom 3 (Arkansas)
Sanford still pitching for Oral Roberts
- Polk grounded out to shortstop
- Diggs grounded out to shortstop
- Holt singled to left field
- Lovich flied out to center
0 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB
Top 4 (Oral Roberts)
Arkansas brings on RHP Will McEntire in relief
- Stahl singled to center
- Herring hits into 6-4-3 double play, Stahl out at second
- Rodger struck out looking
0 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB
Bottom 4 (Arkansas)
Sanford still pitching for Oral Roberts
- Rowland seven-pitch walk
- Wilmsmeyer flied out to right field
- Stovall strikes out swinging
Oral Roberts brings on RHP Ryan Carmack in relief
- Aloy flied out to center
0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB
How To Watch
Who: Arkansas Razorbacks (13-2) vs Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (7-9)
When: Tuesday, March 12 at 6:00 p.m. CT
Where: Baum-Walker Stadium — Fayetteville, Arkansas
TV/Stream: SEC Network Plus (Brett Dolan and Troy Eklund)
Radio: Learfield Razorback Sports Network (Phil Elson and Bubba Carpenter)
LINEUPS
Arkansas
1. 2B Peyton Stovall
2. SS Wehiwa Aloy
3. 1B Ben McLaughlin
4. DH Hudson Polk
5. RF Kendall Diggs
6. 3B Peyton Holt
7. LF Ross Lovich
8. C Parker Rowland
9. CF Ty Wilmsmeyer
Starting pitcher: LHP Colin Fisher (3-1, 1.59 ERA)
Oral Roberts
1. LF Elijah Rodriguez
2. 3B Holden Breeze
3. RF Kyle Booker
4. 1B Drew Stahl
5. SS David Herring
6. CF Alex Rodgers
7. DH Kole Dudding
8. C Garrett Casey
9. 2B Dylan Wipperman
Starting pitcher: LHP Caleb Isaacs (0-1, 7.11 ERA)