FAYETTEVILLE — The No. 5 Arkansas Razorbacks (18-2) secured their 14th straight win with a 12-1 run-rule victory in seven innings over Southeast Missouri State on a cloudy day at Baum-Walker Stadium.

After scoring just two runs on five hits in the first five innings, Arkansas plated seven runs before SEMO was able to record an out in the bottom of the sixth. The Diamond Hogs scored a total of 10 runs in the frame to give them a 12-1 lead and put the run rule in effect.

Arkansas tossed just two pitches in the contest, as freshman righty Ben Bybee threw four innings and saw just one run score on one hit — a solo shot in the top of the fourth. Left-hander Zack Morris finished things off with three innings of one-run ball.

