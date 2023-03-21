Scoring Recap: Arkansas 12, Southeast Missouri State 1
FAYETTEVILLE — The No. 5 Arkansas Razorbacks (18-2) secured their 14th straight win with a 12-1 run-rule victory in seven innings over Southeast Missouri State on a cloudy day at Baum-Walker Stadium.
After scoring just two runs on five hits in the first five innings, Arkansas plated seven runs before SEMO was able to record an out in the bottom of the sixth. The Diamond Hogs scored a total of 10 runs in the frame to give them a 12-1 lead and put the run rule in effect.
Arkansas tossed just two pitches in the contest, as freshman righty Ben Bybee threw four innings and saw just one run score on one hit — a solo shot in the top of the fourth. Left-hander Zack Morris finished things off with three innings of one-run ball.
Starting Lineups
Arkansas
1. Hunter Grimes RF
2. Jared Wegner LF
3. Caleb Cali 3B
4. Harold Coll SS
5. Jayson Jones DH
6. Reese Robinett 1B
7. Peyton Holt 2B
8. Hudson Polk C
9. Mason Neville CF
SEMO
1. Carlos Aranda RF
2. Gunnar Dolye 1B
3. Chance Resetich 2B
4. Josh Cameron LF
5. Nolan Ackerman C
6. Brett Graber CF
7. Peyton Leeper SS
8. Caleb Rodgers DH
9. Ben Palmer 3B
Inning-by-Inning Updates
Top 1
Ben Bybee issued a two-out walk to Chance Resetich, but Bybee was bailed out when Hudson Polk caught Resetich stealing second.
Bottom 1
Jared Wegner hit a one-out double to left and he scored courtesy of an RBI fielder's choice from Harold Coll. The Razorbacks stranded a pair of runners to end the frame.
Top 2
Bybee recorded a pair of strikeouts and a pair of walks through his first four batters faced in the frame and he induced a groundout to strand the two runners.
Bottom 2
SEMO brought on right-hander Esteban Hernandez and he worked around a one-out single from Hudson Polk to face one more than the minimum in the inning.
Top 3
Bybee retired the Redhawks lineup in order.
Bottom 3
Hernandez worked a 1-2-3 inning to sit the Razorbacks down in order.
Top 4
Josh Cameron took Bybee deep to right for a one-out solo homer that tied the game at 1-1.
Bottom 4
A one-out solo homer from freshman Reese Robinett — the first of his career — put Arkansas back in front.
Top 5
Left-hander Zack Morris came in for Arkansas and he struck out the first two batters he faced. After giving up a single, issuing a walk and hitting a batter, Morris was able to leave the bases loaded by inducing a fly out to center.
Bottom 5
Righty Gavin Johnston came on for SEMO and he sat the Razorbacks down in order.
Top 6
Morris saw less drama in the top of the sixth as he worked a 1-2-3 frame.
Bottom 6
Arkansas plated seven runs in the frame before SEMO could even record an out. Harold Coll stepped up to the plate for the second time in the inning and hit his second double, this time scoring a pair of runs to extend Arkansas' lead to 10.
Jayson Jones singled to third and scored Coll, but Jones was thrown out at second and a Reese Robinett strike out stopped the bleeding for SEMO.
Top 7
Morris saw a run score on an RBI fielder's choice from Carlos Aranda, but his fifth strikeout of the day closed things down.