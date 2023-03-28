How to watch No. 6 Arkansas vs Omaha, starting pitchers, more
The No. 6 Arkansas Razorbacks (20-4) will take on the Omaha Mavericks (7-10) for a midweek matchup at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville on Tuesday evening.
The Razorbacks are coming off of a 2-2 week, defeating Southeast Missouri State in seven innings,12-2, last Tuesday and dropping two out of three over the weekend at No. 1 LSU.
Omaha went 1-2 last week, and didn't play a midweek game before gearing up for a three-game conference series against North Dakota State. The Mavericks lost Friday’s game 10-2 and split a doubleheader on Saturday, winning 7-6 in the second game of the series and losing 7-2 in the finale.
Freshman right-handed pitcher Ben Bybee will be on the mound for the Diamond Hogs, as he will make his fourth career start and seventh appearance for Arkansas. Bybee threw four innings in his last start against SEMO, allowing one run on one hit while striking out five and walking three. He also threw two scoreless innings out of the pen in Arkansas’ 14-5 loss at LSU on Saturday evening.
Omaha will have junior right-handed pitcher Charlie Bell on the bump Tuesday. Bell made his last start on March 14 against Nebraska, when he tossed four innings and allowed three runs on three hits, struck out six and walked three batters in the Mavericks' 10-6 win over the Cornhuskers.
Bell threw one inning in Omaha’s 7-2 loss to North Dakota State in the second game of its Saturday doubleheader. He allowed four runs on six hits and struck out just one batter while walking three.
HawgBeat will have you covered with live updates, stats, commentary and much more throughout the game, and you can check out details on how to watch, starting pitchers, starting lineups when they're posted, notes and more below:
How to watch/listen
Who: No. 6 Arkansas Razorbacks (20-4) vs. Omaha Mavericks (7-10)
When: 6 p.m. CT Tuesday
Where: Fayetteville, Arkansas — Baum-Walker Stadium
Stream/Online: SEC Network+ (Brett Dolan and Troy Eklund)
Radio:Learfield Razorback Sports Network (Phil Elson and Bubba Carpenter)
Starting Rotations
Tuesday: Omaha RHP Charlie Bell (1-2, 8.36 ERA) vs. Arkansas RHP Ben Bybee (2-0, 1.98 ERA)
Notes
~ Arkansas is ranked by all six major college baseball polls after the fourth weekend of play:
D1Baseball – No. 6 (-1)
Perfect Game – No. 5 (-2)
NCBWA – No. 6 (-3)
USA Today Coaches – No. 6 (-3)
Collegiate Baseball – No. 7 (-4)
Baseball America – No. 7 (-1)
~ Arkansas and Omaha have met six times on the diamond with the Razorbacks leading the series 4-2. The Razorbacks and Mavericks first met in 1951 with Arkansas winning 14-8.
~The two teams were scheduled to meet twice in 2022. Arkansas won the first game 15-3 in Fayetteville. The second game was to be played at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, but was canceled due to cold weather.
~ Arkansas is 97-40 against teams from the Summit League with 70 of its wins coming against Oral Roberts.
~ Omaha enters the game 4-11 all-time against SEC competition, playing just three of the 14 teams in the league (Arkansas, Kentucky, Missouri).
~ Through 24 games, Arkansas has hit 42 home runs. Jared Wegner leads the team with 11 homers. Arkansas has hit at least one homer in 22 of 24 games and multiple homers in 11 games.
~ Omaha was picked to finish third out of seven teams in the Summit League preseason poll.
~ Two Mavericks were named to the preseason All-Summit League team: left-handed pitcher Caleb Riedel and third baseman Mike Boeve.
Some notes courtesy of Arkansas Communications
