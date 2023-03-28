The No. 6 Arkansas Razorbacks (20-4) will take on the Omaha Mavericks (7-10) for a midweek matchup at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville on Tuesday evening.

The Razorbacks are coming off of a 2-2 week, defeating Southeast Missouri State in seven innings,12-2, last Tuesday and dropping two out of three over the weekend at No. 1 LSU.

Omaha went 1-2 last week, and didn't play a midweek game before gearing up for a three-game conference series against North Dakota State. The Mavericks lost Friday’s game 10-2 and split a doubleheader on Saturday, winning 7-6 in the second game of the series and losing 7-2 in the finale.

Freshman right-handed pitcher Ben Bybee will be on the mound for the Diamond Hogs, as he will make his fourth career start and seventh appearance for Arkansas. Bybee threw four innings in his last start against SEMO, allowing one run on one hit while striking out five and walking three. He also threw two scoreless innings out of the pen in Arkansas’ 14-5 loss at LSU on Saturday evening.

Omaha will have junior right-handed pitcher Charlie Bell on the bump Tuesday. Bell made his last start on March 14 against Nebraska, when he tossed four innings and allowed three runs on three hits, struck out six and walked three batters in the Mavericks' 10-6 win over the Cornhuskers.

Bell threw one inning in Omaha’s 7-2 loss to North Dakota State in the second game of its Saturday doubleheader. He allowed four runs on six hits and struck out just one batter while walking three.

HawgBeat will have you covered with live updates, stats, commentary and much more throughout the game, and you can check out details on how to watch, starting pitchers, starting lineups when they're posted, notes and more below: