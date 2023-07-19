Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman and three Razorback players are set to speak at SEC Media Days inside the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Nashville on Wednesday morning.

Joining Pittman will be quarterback KJ Jefferson, running back Raheim "Rocket" Sanders and defensive end Landon Jackson.

Wednesday will mark the third time Pittman has participated at SEC Media Days as the head coach of Arkansas. The event was cancelled in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Arkansas is coming off a 7-6 season with a win over Kansas in the Liberty Bowl. The team went through a drastic transformation after the season, bringing in plenty of transfers and incoming freshmen. The Hogs have kept last year's talent where it counts though, with Jefferson, Jackson and Sanders returning for the 2023 season.

This year the Razorbacks will debut two new coordinators as well. Gone are Kendal Briles and Barry Odom, who went to TCU as the offensive coordinator and UNLV as the head coach, respectively. Replacing them is offensive coordinator Dan Enos — who spent two seasons in Fayetteville under former head coach Bret Bielema from 2015-17 — and defensive coordinator Travis Williams, who came to Arkansas from UCF.

While there are still 46 days left until the Razorbacks kick off the season against the Western Carolina Catamounts, Pittman's address should bring about more storylines and clarity as to what he expects out of his team this coming season.

Along with the main press conference on the SEC Network, Pittman and players will take part in interviews with media throughout the morning and afternoon.

HawgBeat will provide plenty of coverage throughout the day and the rest of the week, so stay tuned for the latest updates.

Here's how you can watch the event: