How to Watch, Scouting Report: Arkansas hoops at Ole Miss

Riding a four-game winning streak, Arkansas hits the road for another SEC game tonight. Here's everything you need to know ahead of the matchup...

~Ole Miss had lost four straight games by an average of 17 points before knocking off Florida 70-54 in a game rescheduled for Monday because of COVID-19. That win got the Rebels a game above .500 overall at 10-9 and it was their second SEC victory, following an 82-72 win over Mississippi State earlier this month.

~Because of that game against the Gators on Monday, Wednesday's matchup with Arkansas will be Ole Miss' third game in five days.

~The Rebels are No. 119 in the NET rankings, making it a Quadrant 2 opportunity for Arkansas. On the flip side, the Razorbacks moved up to No. 52 - their best ranking since before the Oklahoma loss - after Tuesday's results. That makes it a Q2 opportunity for Ole Miss, as well.

~Leading scorer Jarkel Joiner (13.6 ppg) has been out with a back injury since earlier this month. In his absence, guard Daeshun Ruffin has played well. The 5-foot-9 freshman is coming off a 21-point performance against Florida in which he also had 6 assists, 4 steals and only 2 turnovers. He is averaging 11.9 points and 3.8 assists this season. Eric Musselman described him as a "dynamic freshman who has great speed. Changes the pace of the game, can get in the teeth of the defense, has great vision."

~Ole Miss' top 3-point shooter is sophomore Matthew Murrell. The 6-foot-4 guard has taken the most attempts on the team (81) and made an impressive 40.7 percent. That ranks fourth in the SEC.