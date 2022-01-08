How to Watch, Scouting Report: Arkansas hoops at Texas A&M

Arkansas hits the road for another SEC matchup this afternoon. Here's everything you need to know ahead of the game...

-- Vegas spread: Pick 'em -- O/U: 145 -- ESPN BPI: Texas A&M has 64.9% chance to win, favored by 4.2 -- Bart Torvik: Texas A&M has 61% chance to win, favored by 3 (proj. score: 75-72)

This will be a unique matchup because both teams have a contributor who played for the other team last year.

For Arkansas, it's sophomore guard Jaxson Robinson. For Texas A&M, it's senior forward Ethan Henderson. Both players transferred during the offseason.

"I’m sure Jaxson would love to have a big game, I’m sure Ethan would love to have a big game," Musselman said. "It’s a little bit unique, obviously, in college basketball, to have inter-conference transfers, but we’re going to see it in football, we’re going to see it in baseball. We see it in softball. It’s the new-wave thing. I can tell you in the NBA when somebody plays against their own team, there’s a little extra motivation, for sure."

Robinson didn't play much early on for the Razorbacks, but has seen his role expand in recent games. In fact, he's started the last three and has drawn praise from Musselman and his teammates for the progress he's made.

On the flip side, Henderson has been a steady contributor for the Aggies this season and has started five straight games - albeit with about the same amount of minutes as when he was coming off the bench.

In 17.6 minutes her game, the Little Rock native is averaging 2.9 points on 64.3 percent shooting and 3.5 rebounds. He also leads Texas A&M with 11 blocked shots.

"Ethan does a great job of understanding his game," Musselman said. "Plays with energy, runs the floor really hard, really good shot blocker. Actually, Texas A&M’s a great fit for him because they have a lot of shooting, great 3-point shooting team and that allows Ethan to play with space."

This isn't the first time Arkansas has faced a former player this season.

Darious Hall managed 12 points, 3 rebounds and 3 assists for Central Arkansas in a blowout loss in early December, but it was Abayomi Iyiola who really made the Razorbacks pay.

The 6-foot-9 forward posted a double-double with 18 points and 14 rebounds while leading Hofstra to an upset victory at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock.

"Baybe stayed right in his box of what he does really well, and he killed us," Musselman said. "I’ve looked at his box scores since and he hasn’t had as big a games, so whether that was guys on our team not understanding that Baybe could have a big game or not, I’m not in the minds of guys, but Baybe killed us."