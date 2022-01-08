How to Watch, Scouting Report: Arkansas hoops at Texas A&M
Arkansas hits the road for another SEC matchup this afternoon. Here's everything you need to know ahead of the game...
Arkansas (10-4, 0-2) at Texas A&M (12-2, 1-0)
The Basics
Location: Reed Arena (College Station, Texas)
Tip off: Noon CT
How to Watch/Listen
TV: SEC Network (link to watch online)
On the call: Mike Morgan and Jon Sunvold
Radio: Razorback Sports Network (TuneIn / Razorback Gameday App)
XM/internet: 386/976
Projections
-- Vegas spread: Pick 'em
-- O/U: 145
-- ESPN BPI: Texas A&M has 64.9% chance to win, favored by 4.2
-- Bart Torvik: Texas A&M has 61% chance to win, favored by 3 (proj. score: 75-72)
Revenge Game
This will be a unique matchup because both teams have a contributor who played for the other team last year.
For Arkansas, it's sophomore guard Jaxson Robinson. For Texas A&M, it's senior forward Ethan Henderson. Both players transferred during the offseason.
"I’m sure Jaxson would love to have a big game, I’m sure Ethan would love to have a big game," Musselman said. "It’s a little bit unique, obviously, in college basketball, to have inter-conference transfers, but we’re going to see it in football, we’re going to see it in baseball. We see it in softball. It’s the new-wave thing. I can tell you in the NBA when somebody plays against their own team, there’s a little extra motivation, for sure."
Robinson didn't play much early on for the Razorbacks, but has seen his role expand in recent games. In fact, he's started the last three and has drawn praise from Musselman and his teammates for the progress he's made.
On the flip side, Henderson has been a steady contributor for the Aggies this season and has started five straight games - albeit with about the same amount of minutes as when he was coming off the bench.
In 17.6 minutes her game, the Little Rock native is averaging 2.9 points on 64.3 percent shooting and 3.5 rebounds. He also leads Texas A&M with 11 blocked shots.
"Ethan does a great job of understanding his game," Musselman said. "Plays with energy, runs the floor really hard, really good shot blocker. Actually, Texas A&M’s a great fit for him because they have a lot of shooting, great 3-point shooting team and that allows Ethan to play with space."
This isn't the first time Arkansas has faced a former player this season.
Darious Hall managed 12 points, 3 rebounds and 3 assists for Central Arkansas in a blowout loss in early December, but it was Abayomi Iyiola who really made the Razorbacks pay.
The 6-foot-9 forward posted a double-double with 18 points and 14 rebounds while leading Hofstra to an upset victory at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock.
"Baybe stayed right in his box of what he does really well, and he killed us," Musselman said. "I’ve looked at his box scores since and he hasn’t had as big a games, so whether that was guys on our team not understanding that Baybe could have a big game or not, I’m not in the minds of guys, but Baybe killed us."
Scouting Report
~Texas A&M opened SEC play with a dramatic road win at Georgia. It was a 3-pointer by Marcus Williams just before the buzzer that lifted the Aggies to an 81-79 win over the Bulldogs.
~Things went the opposite way for Arkansas on Tuesday, as JD Notae's 3-pointer at the buzzer didn't fall and the Razorbacks lost to Vanderbilt 75-74. That dropped them to 0-2 in SEC play for the first time since 2013-14. They're now trying to avoid their first 0-3 start since 2008-09.
~The Aggies have lost only two games this season and both were on a neutral floor. They lost to TCU by 4 in Houston and to Wisconsin by 11 in Las Vegas. Their closest win before the Georgia game was a 1-point, double-overtime win over Abilene Christian.
~In the NET rankings, Texas A&M is No. 59, making this a Quadrant 1 opportunity for Arkansas - which is No. 92. That means it's a Quadrant 3 opportunity for the Aggies.
~Junior guard Quenton Jackson is Texas A&M's leading scorer despite not starting a single game this season. He's averaging 13.3 points and is dangerous from behind the arc, shooting 41.3 percent on 46 attempts.
~The only other player averaging double figures for the Aggies is Wyoming transfer Marcus Williams. After being named the MWC Freshman of the Year last season, he's averaging 10.6 points and shooting 37.7 percent (23 of 61) from 3-point range. The 6-foot-2 guard also leads the team in assists (52) and is second in steals (23).
~As a team, Texas A&M is one of the best 3-point shooting teams in the country. It has made 38.4 percent of its attempts, which ranks 25th in Division I.
~Taking care of the ball will be at a premium for Arkansas, as the Aggies are top-10 nationally in steals per game (6th, 10.9) and turnovers forced per game (7th, 19.1).
