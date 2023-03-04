The Arkansas Razorbacks (19-11, 8-9 SEC) will look to wrap up their regular season on a high note with a home victory over the No. 23 Kentucky Wildcats (20-10, 11-6 SEC) on Saturday at Bud Walton Arena.

Both teams suffered disappointing losses earlier in the week, as the Hogs fell by 18 points at Tennessee on Tuesday and the Wildcats were upset by Vanderbilt, 68-66, on Wednesday at Rupp Arena.

Last time the squads met, Arkansas had arguably its best road performance of the season with an 88-73 victory over the Wildcats. Though most went right for the Hogs back on Feb. 7, Saturday’s game presents a new challenge

“Every game’s got its own theme, so it doesn’t really matter what happened in Lexington,” Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman said Thursday. “Certainly we’ve looked at the film on things that we did well and certainly things we want to get better at in that particular game and I know that Coach Calipari and his staff are looking at different things that they can do to get all of their… We all want to get our best players as many good shots as we can.”

Similar to the last game against the Hogs, the Wildcats will be without guard Sahvir Wheeler (ankle) and freshman Cason Wallace (ankle) suffered an injury in the Vandy game Wednesday. Not having both would be tough, but Musselman said his squad is preparing as if Wallace — who scored a team-high 24 last time against the Hogs — is going to play based on the information that has been made public, such as the following quote from Kentucky big man Oscar Tshiebwe.

“Yes, I went and checked on him a little bit. I went and checked on him with the trainer,” Tshiebwe said after the Vanderbilt game. “He should be good, he should be good. I am not supposed to give too much information out there [laughs]. … That makes me feel good (Wallace’s X-rays came back negative). I know he’s good, I know he’s good. He’ll be ready.”

Getting a regular season finale victory over Kentucky, which ranks No. 21 in the NET, would be beneficial for an Arkansas team that is trying to move up from the 8/9 seed line in the NCAA Tournament. The tough schedule down the stretch has been brutal for Arkansas.

“You know, it's a hard schedule,” Musselman said. “And it's a very hard schedule to end the year. You play on a Saturday at Alabama. You lose a close game, a game that really came down to a possession or two. You fly home Sunday and then get on a plane Monday and go play Tennessee. So you're playing the 2nd-ranked team and 12th-ranked team in back-to-back games. And now we have a ranked team in Kentucky coming in on Saturday."

With it finally being March, now is the time to turn up the heat for the Razorbacks, who have made back-to-back Elite Eight runs.

"March is kind of like nut dropping time," Arkansas forward Kamani Johnson said. "You know what I mean? It’s when the men come to play basketball."

Here are details on how to watch/listen, notes, projected lineups, stats, odds and more for Saturday's game between Arkansas and Kentucky: