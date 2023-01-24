The Arkansas Razorbacks (13-6, 2-5) will be looking to build off a 69-57 win over Ole Miss on Saturday when they take on the LSU Tigers (12-7, 1-6) on Tuesday evening inside Bud Walton Arena. After the Tigers took down the Hogs, 60-57, on Dec. 28 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, the Razorbacks are taking the matchup personal this time around. Arkansas' coaches even printed out pictures of a tweet from LSU guard Adam Miller on Dec. 30.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0idW5kIiBkaXI9 Imx0ciI+8J+YruKAjfCfkqggPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLzg3YU5T MUJWYm4iPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS84N2FOUzFCVmJuPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRh c2g7IERhdm9udGUgRGF2aXPigYnvuI8gKEBNckRldm9CdWNrZXRzKSA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL01yRGV2b0J1Y2tldHMvc3RhdHVz LzE2MTc1MzA1OTYyMjk3Nzk0NjY/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+SmFu dWFyeSAyMywgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMg c3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMi IGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Following the win over the Rebels on Saturday, both Jordan Walsh and Davonte Davis gave their thoughts on getting another shot at the Tigers. "They kind of bullied us and tried to punk us that game," Walsh said. "We were just kind of on the road, people were nervous. We weren’t ready. We weren’t locked in. But now that it's home and now that we know what’s up, it should be a different story." Davis kept his statement a little more short and to the point. "It’s going to be a dog fight," Davis said. "Hopefully they come and be ready to play and be ready for war. Because we’re going to come ready. So that’s all that I can say." Here are details on how to watch/listen, notes, projected lineups, stats, odds and more for Tuesday's game between Arkansas and LSU:

Notes

~ As part of Coaches vs. Cancer Suits And Sneakers Week, the Razorback Men’s Basketball team will host a Pink Out game. The Razorbacks will be wearing pink uniforms and the staff will wear pink polos with their sneakers. ~ All fans in the lower bowl will receive a pink pompom. Also, the American Cancer Society will pass out “I Suit Up For” cards at the entrances for fans to fill out with the name of someone they know that has battled or is currently battling cancer. ~ This will be the 77th meeting between Arkansas and LSU and the 67th since the Razorbacks joined the SEC. Arkansas leads the all-time series, 41-35, and is 37-30 against the Tigers since joining the SEC. Arkansas is 22-8 versus LSU in games played in Fayetteville, and Arkansas has won four of the last six overall. ~With this being the 30th year for Bud Walton Arena, Arkansas was at 7,803,965 tickets sold in the arena entering the season. With the season being a sellout for the second straight year, Arkansas is at 192,000 tickets sold for its 10 games so far to get to 7,995,965. That leaves a balance of 4,035 to get to 8,000,000 on Tuesday against LSU. ~ In the first 4 SEC games, Arkansas was just 14-of-72 (19.4%) from 3-point range and ranked 341st in the NCAA in 3PT% (.284). The last 3 SEC games, Arkansas has made 22-of-55 (40.0%) from deep and has moved to 320th in the NCAA (.304).

How to Watch/Listen

Who: Arkansas Razorbacks (13-6, 2-5 SEC) vs LSU Tigers (12-7, 1-6 SEC) When: Tuesday, Jan. 24 at 6:00 p.m. CT Where: Fayetteville, Ark. – Bud Walton Arena / Nolan Richardson Court Television: ESPN2 (Tom Hart, Jimmy Dykes, Marty Smith) Stream/Online: Watch ESPN Radio: Learfield Razorback Sports Network (Chuck Barrett and Matt Zimmerman) Gameday Info and How to Listen Online/Mobile: Razorback Gameday App Sirius/XM: 84 (Sirius) / 84 (XM) || SXM App: Channel 84

Projected Lineups

Arkansas

#0 - G Anthony Black - Fr., 6'7", 198 lbs. 2022-23 Stats per game: 31.8 min, 12.7 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.7 steals, 3.1 turnovers, 0.6 blocks, 45.5 fg%, 31.5 3fg% #4 - G Davonte Davis - Jr., 6'4", 185 lbs. 2022-23 Stats per game: 30.1 min, 9.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.4 steals, 1.8 turnovers, 0.2 blocks, 37.6 fg%, 26.3 3fg% #1 - G Ricky Gouncil IV - Jr., 6'6", 205 lbs. 2022-23 Stats per game: 33.5 min, 17.2 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.6 steals, 2.5 turnovers, 0.2 blocks, 46.5 fg%, 29.2 3fg% #13 - G/F Jordan Walsh - Fr., 6'7", 205 lbs. 2022-23 Stats per game: 21.7 min, 7.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 1.1 steals, 1.1 turnovers, 0.5 blocks, 45.8 fg%, 28.3 3fg% #15 - F Makhi Mitchell - Sr., 6'9", 230 lbs. 2022-23 Stats per game: 20.1 min, 7.6 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 1.1 steals, 1.0 turnovers, 1.4 blocks, 63.7 fg%, 100.0 3fg%

LSU

#1 - G Cam Hayes - Jr., 6'2", 185 lbs. 2022 Stats per game: 21.4 min, 8.1 points, 2.1 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.6 steals, 1.0 turnovers, 0.1 blocks, 48.0 fg%, 37.0 3fg% #44 - G Adam Miller - So., 6'3", 190 lbs. 2022 Stats per game: 33.1 min, 11.8 points, 2.2 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.5 steals, 2.2 turnovers, 0.2 blocks, 35.0 fg%, 31.4 3fg% #11 - G Justice Williams - So., 6'4", 175 lbs. 2022 Stats per game: 15.7 min, 3.9 points, 1.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.5 steals, 0.9 turnovers, 40.0 fg%, 22.2 3fg% #20 - F Derek Fountain - Jr., 6'10", 225 lbs. 2022 Stats per game: 22.3 min, 7.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 1.4 steals, 1.6 turnovers, 0.4 blocks, 55.4 fg%, 22.2 3fg% #12 - F KJ Williams - 5th-Sr., 6' 10”, 250 lbs. 2022 Stats per game: 31.6 min, 17.8 points, 7.1 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 1.4 steals, 1.6 turnovers, 0.8 blocks, 51.6 fg%, 43.9 3fg%

Vegas odds:

Vegas: Arkansas is a -12.5-point favorite (BetSaracen) ESPN: Arkansas has 90.1% chance to win

Headlines