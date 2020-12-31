HawgBeat - Hutch's Favorite Stories of 2020

College Students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95. Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to nchavanelle@yahoo.com.

FAYETTEVILLE -- The nightmare known as 2020 has almost come to an end. In a year marred by the conoravirus pandemic, the sports world was altered in a way that forced sportswriters to get creative. Obviously sports were far from the most important thing going on, but they certainly provided an outlet for many people dealing with much more serious issues. Here at HawgBeat, I did my best to do that for you on a daily basis. As we get ready to ring in a new year, I thought it might be a good idea to look back at some of my favorite pieces of 2020, listed in chronological order...

Jan. 12

Starkel's transer to SJSU adds chapter to Hogs' wild run at QB "Chad Morris is gone, but the book on his quarterback room at Arkansas isn’t quite closed and the latest chapter might be the wildest."

Feb. 25

Column: Chad Morris hands Arkansas another 'L' "Arguably the worst head coach in SEC history, Chad Morris - with the help of his new employer - has found a way to hand Arkansas yet another loss."

March 16

Heston Kjerstad's huge 2020, incredible Arkansas career likely over "Heston Kjerstad will likely never play for the Razorbacks again. Those 10 words should hit Arkansas fans harder than any home run the slugger from Amarillo, Texas, crushed during his two-plus seasons in Fayetteville."

July 6

Musselman's roster flip leads to more depth, size, talent for Hogs "In about 15 months on the job, Eric Musselman has completely flipped Arkansas’ basketball roster."

July 25

Out of Retirement: Former Arkansas pitcher makes comeback as DII outfielder "When he dug into the box for his first at bat in a game earlier this month, Harrison Heffley had quite the challenge as he continued to figure things out on his comeback journey."

Aug. 8

Fixing the SEC's failure to create balanced 2020 schedules "The SEC claimed it was aiming for fairness. Sankey said in a statement that the conference aimed to 'create a schedule that is as competitive as possible' and the SEC Network crew implored viewers to 'look at the entire puzzle' and 'think of it as a whole.'"

Oct. 29

Opitz eyes 3rd trip to Omaha in unexpected return to Arkansas "This summer did not go as planned for Casey Opitz. Even after the 2020 MLB Draft was shortened from 40 to five rounds as a cost-saving measure in response to the coronavirus pandemic, Arkansas’ star catcher was still widely projected to be selected and begin his professional career. However, as names started flying off the board - including teammates Heston Kjerstad and Casey Martin - Opitz’s wait continued well into Day 2 of the draft. Teams reached out, but none of them offered the signing bonus he was looking for. It eventually became clear Opitz wouldn’t be among the 160 players taken and that he’d instead return for another year with the Razorbacks."

Nov. 10

Franks set to return to The Swamp, face former team "Feleipe Franks will be back at The Swamp this weekend. The fifth-year senior began his career at Florida, but decided to become a graduate transfer after last season and ended up at Arkansas. He’ll return to his old stomping grounds as the Razorbacks’ starting quarterback in their matchup with the No. 6 Gators on Saturday."

Nov. 28

Examining Arkansas' history of postponed, cancelled football games "To put in perspective how unusual this season is, HawgBeat took a look back at previous times Arkansas has had games postponed or cancelled."

Dec. 3