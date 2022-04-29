In-state 2024 Rivals250 QB receives Arkansas offer

The wait for an elusive Arkansas offer has come to an unexpected early end for Walker White.

After a couple of visits to Fayetteville and offers from a handful of other Power Five programs, the Little Rock Christian quarterback finally received one from his home state Razorbacks on Thursday night.

It came just a few hours after offensive coordinator Kendal Briles and tight ends coach Dowell Loggains made their way to his school that afternoon to watch the rising junior at practice.

NCAA rules prohibited them from talking to White directly, but their message to Little Rock Christian head coach Eric Cohu was the same as it has been for several months — they were going to wait on pulling the trigger.

“They knew they wanted to offer me, but Pittman wanted to see me in person first,” White told HawgBeat. “So I was just going to go to camp this summer. I was fine with that. I was going to make a way, to find a way to camp.”

However, things changed when his phone rang around 8 p.m. His coach was on the other line with news that an offer was imminent and that he should call up head coach Sam Pittman.