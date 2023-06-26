The 6-foot-6, 330-pound big man in the class of 2024 made the announcement following an official visit to Fayetteville over the weekend. It was his second time on campus in two weeks, as he was at Arkansas' football camp a week ago as well.

Branham was offered by head coach Sam Pittman on March 12. He told HawgBeat after getting the offer that he wasn't expecting it and it left him without words.

"It was a surprise for sure," Branham said. "We were just planning spring practice dates and stuff and we ended up getting to Arkansas' spring practice. We went up there and the offer came out of nowhere. I was speechless, really .He was talking about other stuff then he just said that. I really didn't know what to say."

Ole Miss, Texas A&M, SMU and Oklahoma State rounded out his top 5 in addition to Arkansas. Branham took official visits to all except Texas A&M.

Now that the process is over, Branham said after his official visit he’s relieved the decision is behind him.

"It's real nice, Branham said. “Takes a whole bunch of pressure off my shoulders. I'll be able to actually play football you know."

Branham was unranked by Rivals when Pittman extended the offer, but he has since been ranked a 5.6 three-star recruit.

Branham is the 13th commit in the class of 2024 and the first offensive lineman to hop on board for the Razorbacks. He is the fourth in-state prospect to commit to Arkansas, joining three-star wide receiver CJ Brown, four-star wide receiver Courtney Crutchfield and four-star defensive end Charleston Collins.

One of the 13 commitments was three-star defensive tackle Dion Stutts, who died in what has been reported as an ATV accident.