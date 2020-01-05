HawgBeat asked and you delivered. Fans cast more than 700 votes for Arkansas football's All-Decade Team of the 2010s over the past week and a half. They chose from a ballot of 125 names - players who, with only a handful of exceptions, made double-digit starts over the past 10 seasons. Here are the results for the offensive side of the ball, along with our own Andrew Hutchinson's selections... (If you like this kind of content, we highly recommend subscribing to HawgBeat. Hutchinson, our lead team reporter, is a self-described sports history nerd with an emphasis on the Razorbacks. You can become a member for $100/year or $10/month, or try us out for free for 30 days by using the links below.)

QB Ryan Mallett (Getty Images)

QB - Ryan Mallett (56.1 percent)

Years at Arkansas: 2008-10 Stats this decade: 266 of 411 (64.7%), 3,869 yards (9.4 yds/att), 32 TD, 12 INT, 4 rush TD Notable: A five-star recruit and the No. 4 overall prospect in the Class of 2007, Mallett originally signed with Michigan. However, after Lloyd Carr retired from the Wolverines and Bobby Petrino was hired at Arkansas, he decided to return to the state where he grew up before playing at Texas High in Texarkana. A lot of hype surrounded the move and Mallett - with a rocket arm attached to his 6-foot-6 frame - lived up to it. Following the NCAA-required redshirt year in 2008, he became the Razorbacks' starter in 2009 and 2010. That means he played in only one season this decade, but it was a great one. Mallett completed 64.7% of his passes for 3,869 yards and 32 touchdowns - the latter two of which are single-season school records - while leading the Razorbacks to the Sugar Bowl for their first and only BCS bowl appearance. New England picked him in the third round of the 2011 NFL Draft and he spent seven seasons in the NFL with the Patriots, Texans and Ravens, starting eight games. Second team: Tyler Wilson (26.1 percent) Receiving votes: Brandon Allen (16.9%), Austin Allen (0.9%) Hutch's Pick: Tyler Wilson - Although Mallett has a legitimate case as the most talented quarterback in school history, he played in just one year this decade and his costly interceptions prevented Arkansas from winning two of the three games (Alabama, Ohio State) it lost that season. Brandon Allen probably best defined the decade because of everything he went through - constant criticism, his truck being burned, etc. - only to turn in arguably the greatest stretch of quarterback play in UA history during the second half of his senior season. For me, Wilson gets the nod because he put up similar numbers as Mallett while leading the Razorbacks to an 11-win season in 2011. I don't hold the 4-8 record in 2012 against him too much because of the John L. Smith cluster, plus he could have chosen to leave school early and instead wanted to come back. Any of those three quarterbacks are reasonable picks for the All-Decade Team, though.

RB Alex Collins (Crystal LoGiudice-USA TODAY Sports)

RB - Alex Collins (83.8 percent)

Years at Arkansas: 2013-15 Stats this decade: 665 carries, 3,703 yards (5.6 yds/car), 36 TD; 27 receptions, 167 yards Notable: One of the biggest commitments Arkansas has landed in the days immediately leading up to National Signing Day, Collins picked the Razorbacks and new head coach Bret Bielema over his hometown Miami Hurricanes. That didn't sit too well with his mother, who ran off with his National Letter of Intent, but he weathered that drama and still ended up in Fayetteville. The career that ensued would be enough for Collins to be considered the best running back ever at a lot of schools. At Arkansas, though, he’ll have to settle for the title of best running back not named Darren McFadden. His career total of 3,703 rushing yards ranks second to McFadden. In his final season with the Razorbacks, Collins rushed for 1,577 yards, the most by a player not named McFadden. That same year, he broke 46-year-old record held by Bill Burnett by scoring 20 rushing touchdowns. His 36 career touchdowns on the ground rank fourth in UA history, while his 17 career 100-yard games are second only to McFadden’s 22. Collins was great from the jump, being named SEC Freshman of the Year in 2013. He actually eclipsed 1,000 yards in each of his three seasons with the Razorbacks, joining McFadden and Herschel Walker as the only running backs in SEC history to accomplish the feat. After forgoing his senior season, Collins was picked by Seattle in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL Draft. He has played three years with the Seahawks and Ravens, including a 973-yard season for Baltimore in 2017, but is currently a free agent after missing this season with an injury and off-field issues. Second team: Rakeem Boyd (28.0 percent)

RB Knile Davis (Arkansas Athletics)

RB - Knile Davis (46.0 percent)

Years at Arkansas: 2009-12 Stats this decade: 316 carries, 1,699 yards (5.4 yds/car), 15 TD; 30 receptions, 293 yards, 2 TD Notable: Davis burst onto the scene as a sophomore in 2010, rushing for 1,322 yards - a figure that still ranks sixth on the single-season charts - and 13 touchdowns. That earned him first-team All-SEC honors and generated some Heisman Trophy talk heading into 2011. Unfortunately, an ankle injury suffered in a fall scrimmage ended his season and he watched from the sideline as the Razorbacks won 11 games, capped by a victory in the Cotton Bowl. Davis returned to the field in 2012, but clearly wasn't the same. That didn't keep Kansas City from picking him in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft, though. It proved to be a good pick, as Davis had a nice four-year run in the NFL that included success as a kickoff returner. Second team: Jonathan Williams (27.5 percent) Receiving votes: Rawleigh Williams III (6.8%), Dennis Johnson (6.0%), Ronnie Wingo Jr. (1.2%), Devwah Whaley (0.7%) Hutch's Picks: Alex Collins and Knile Davis - One of the easiest picks for the All-Decade Team was giving Collins one of the two running backs spots. Just a few weeks ago, I put him No. 1 on my list of Arkansas' top 25 football players of the decade. In my opinion, he's the Razorbacks' best running back not named McFadden. The second running back spot was a little more difficult. Injuries severely hindered Davis, Jonathan Williams and Rawleigh Williams III - and even Rakeem Boyd to an extent. How different would Collins' 2015 season had looked if J-Will didn't suffer a season-ending foot injury? What could RWIII have done if he wasn't forced to retire because of neck injuries? Could Boyd have put together back-to-back 1,100-yard seasons if he stayed healthy all of 2018? Ultimately, I went with Davis because I think he could have put up huge numbers on that 2011 team.

TE Hunter Henry (Arkansas Athletics)

TE - Hunter Henry (85.5 percent)

Years at Arkansas: 2013-15 Stats this decade: 116 receptions, 1,661 yards (14.3 yds/rec), 9 TD Notable: The son of a former All-SWC center for the Razorbacks, Henry was a highly touted prospect coming out of Pulaski Academy in Little Rock. He was rated as the fourth-best tight end and No. 102 overall player in the Class of 2013, but still managed to exceed those expectations. A Freshman All-American in 2013 and second-team All-SEC selection in 2014, Henry’s best season came as a junior, when he was a consensus All-American and won the Mackey Award as college football's best tight end. He didn’t drop a single pass in 2015 and also started one of the most incredible plays in school history - the fourth-and-25 conversion in overtime at Ole Miss that became known as the Henry Heave. The Chargers made him the first tight end off the board in the 2016 NFL Draft when they took him in the second round with the 35th overall pick. Since then, Henry's been one of the best at his position in the NFL. Second team: D.J. Williams (10.7 percent) Receiving votes: Chris Gragg (1.6%), Jeremy Sprinkle (1.2%), Cheyenne O'Grady (0.7%), AJ Derby (0.4%) Hutch's Pick: Hunter Henry - This was another easy pick, but the Razorbacks were loaded at tight end during the 2010s. D.J. Williams also won a Mackey Award, but it came in his lone season in the decade. Throw in Chris Gragg, Jeremy Sprinkle and AJ Derby (a converted quarterback), Arkansas has had five tight ends drafted the last 10 years - with Cheyenne O'Grady likely to make it six in the 2020 NFL Draft.

WR Jarius Wright (Arkansas Athletics)

WR Jarius Wright (82.4 percent)

Years at Arkansas: 2008-11 Stats this decade: 108 receptions, 1,905 yards (17.6 yds/rec), 17 TD Notable: Part of the famed group of players from Warren in the Class of 2008, Wright has a legitimate case to be called Arkansas’ best receiver of all-time. Playing on a team that was loaded at the position, he stood out by breaking the UA single-season records for receptions and receiving yards as a senior in 2011, with 66 catches for 1,117 yards. Those marks were broken the following season, but Wright still holds the career record for receiving yards and ranks second all-time in receptions and touchdown catches, if you include his stats from his first two seasons, which were in the 2000s. He also came up huge in the Razorbacks’ comeback win over Texas A&M in 2011, breaking a 40-year-old record with 281 receiving yards (which, again, was topped the next year) and tying a record previously set in 1984 and 1929 with 13 receptions. Wright was picked in the fourth round of the 2012 NFL Draft by Minnesota, where he spent the first six years of his career, and he's still playing, just wrapping up his second year with the Panthers and eighth NFL season overall. Second team: Greg Childs (38.5 percent)

WR Joe Adams (Arkansas Athletics)

WR - Joe Adams (69.6 percent)

Years at Arkansas: 2008-11 Stats this decade: 104 receptions, 1,465 yards (14.1 yds/rec), 9 TD; 16 carries, 171 yards (10.7 yds/car), 1 TD Notable: Even casual college football fans probably remember what Adams did on special teams (more on that below), but he was also an electric wide receiver. Listed as a four-star cornerback coming out of Central Arkansas Christian, he originally committed to USC before flipping to the Razorbacks following Petrino's hiring. The decision to play offense worked out great, as he ended his career with the third-most receptions and fifth-most receiving yards in school history. Adams was not very big - 5-foot-11, 190 pounds - but proved to be a big-play threat at Arkansas, scoring on a 92-yard run (the second longest in UA history) and 85-yard reception (tied for sixth longest in UA history). The Panthers took him in the fourth round of the 2012 NFL Draft, but ball security issues kept him from having a professional career. Second team: Drew Morgan (28.2 percent)

WR Cobi Hamilton (Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports)

WR - Cobi Hamilton (61.0 percent)

Years at Arkansas: 2009-12 Stats this decade: 156 receptions, 2,507 yards (16.1 yds/rec), 15 TD Notable: Entering the fold a year after the heralded 2008 class of receivers, Hamilton put up incredible numbers at Arkansas. He holds the SEC single-game record with 303 receiving yards against Rutgers during a season in which he shattered the UA record for receiving yards and receptions in a year with 1,335 yards on 90 catches. Hamilton’s most memorable moment, though, was likely his performance in the 2010 win over LSU that sent the Razorbacks to the Sugar Bowl, as he had an 80-yard touchdown just before halftime to go along with an 85-yard score earlier in the half. Including his 2009 stats, he holds the UA career record for receptions, ranks third in receiving yards and is tied for fourth in touchdown catches. The Bengals took him in the sixth round of the 2013 NFL Draft and he later briefly played for the Steelers, even making a couple of touchdown grabs. Second team: Keon Hatcher (12.1 percent) Receiving votes: Jared Cornelius (5.7%), Dominique Reed (1.6%), Javontee Herndon (0.9%) Hutch's Pick: Jarius Wright, Cobi Hamilton and Joe Adams - My three picks were the same as the fan vote, although I considered subbing Greg Childs for Adams. The thought was that Adams would definitely make the All-Decade Team as the punter returner and Childs was deserving of the honor. However, much like some of the aforementioned running backs, injuries prevented Childs from living up to his full potential. Also, even if you only look at what he did as a wide receiver, Adams still belongs on the team as a receiver. Wright and Hamilton were easy picks.

OT Dan Skipper (Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports)

OT - Dan Skipper (72.8 percent)

Years at Arkansas: 2013-16 Stats this decade: 51 games, 47 starts Notable: A Colorado native who followed then-offensive line coach Sam Pittman to Arkansas in the Class of 2013, Skipper is remembered for a variety of reasons. On the negative side, he committed a few costly penalties during his time in Fayetteville, even changing his number at one point in an effort to change his reputation. The biggest thing - literally - was his sheer size, as he stood 6 feet, 10 inches tall. That frame made him a weapon on special teams, as he blocked seven kicks - including a would-be game-winning field goal at TCU, a game Arkansas later won in double overtime. What some may forget, though, is that he was also a really good offensive lineman. He worked his way into the starting lineup by Week 5 of his true freshman season and remained there for 47 straight games, starting at right guard, right tackle - where he earned second-team All-SEC honors in 2015 - and right tackle - where he earned first-team All-SEC and second-team All-America honors in 2016 - during his career. Although he went undrafted, Skipper has appeared in a handful of regular-season NFL games and was a practice squad member on New England's Super Bowl LIII team. Second team: Brey Cook (35.9 percent)

OT Denver Kirkland (Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports)

OT - Denver Kirkland (53.7 percent)

Years at Arkansas: 2013-15 Stats this decade: 38 games, 34 starts Notable: Another Pittman recruit in the Class of 2013, Kirkland was a four-star prospect from Miami. His career followed a similar path as Skipper, earning his first start in Week 5 of his true freshman season. Eight starts at left guard that year landed him on the SEC's All-Freshman Team and then he started every game at right guard in 2014 before moving to left tackle in 2015. Kirkland did not stick around for his senior year like Skipper, though. Instead, he entered the NFL Draft and went undrafted. The Raiders scooped him up as an undrafted free agent and he got a decent amount of playing time as a rookie, but injuries have mostly hindered his professional career. Second team: DeMarcus Love (14.7 percent) Receiving votes: Ray Dominguez (7.3%), Grant Freeman (3.8%), Brian Wallace (3.8%), Jason Peacock (3.0%), Colton Jackson (2.9%), David Hurd (1.3%), Dalton Wagner (0.9%) Hutch's Pick: Dan Skipper and Denver Kirkland -

OG Frank Ragnow (Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports)

OG - Frank Ragnow (58.7 percent)

Years at Arkansas: 2014-17 Stats this decade: 42 games, 33 starts Notable: It’s difficult to quantify how good an offensive lineman is, but Ragnow was considered one of the best in college football by those who do. Pro Football Focus had him as the top-graded center in the country in 2016 and he was on his way to repeating that feat in 2017 before suffering a season-ending injury. Ragnow is listed here as a guard, though, because he started the entire 2015 season at right guard, plus made a few spot starts at the position after he moved to center. In addition to his PFF accolades, he was a second-team All-American by the FWAA and third-team selection by the AP his injury-shortened senior year. Routinely described by Bielema as the best offensive lineman he’s ever coached, Ragnow became Arkansas’ only first-round NFL Draft pick of the decade - and first since Darren McFadden and Felix Jones in 2008 - when he went 20th overall to the Lions in 2018. He's showcased his ability to play guard and center in the pros, as well, beginning his career at left guard as a rookie before moving to center this year, when he was among the best at the position in the NFL. Second team: Hjalte Froholdt (30.8 percent)

OG Sebastian Tretola (Arkansas Athletics)

OG - Sebastian Tretola (51.8 percent)

Years at Arkansas: 2014-15 Stats this decade: 26 games, 24 starts Notable: Tretola will forever be remembered for his touchdown pass against UAB, but he was also really good at his day job. A self-described knucklehead when he began his collegiate career at Nevada, he had to take a detour through Iowa Western C.C. before coming to Fayetteville as Pittman's lowest-rated offensive line signee during his first stint at Arkansas. Just three games into the 2014 season, Tretola broke into the starting lineup and remained there for 24 straight games. To say he far exceeded his 5.6 Rivals rating would be an understatement, as he earned a first-team All-SEC nod and was named a first-team All-American by Sports Illustrated in 2015, with several other services - like the AP - giving him second-team All-America honors. He was also the co-winner of the Jacobs Blocking Trophy as the best offensive lineman in the SEC. Although the Titans picked him in the sixth round of the 2016 NFL Draft, Tretola appeared in only one regular-season game before being released because of an off-the-field incident. He's since been selected in the 2020 XFL Supplemental Draft. Second team: Alvin Bailey (21.3 percent) Receiving votes: Denver Kirkland (25.7%), Grant Cook (9.5%), Johnny Gibson Jr. (1.7%), Wade Grayson (0.7%) (NOTE: Kirkland actually received more votes than Bailey at offensive guard, but because he was a first-team selection at tackle, HawgBeat gave the second-team guard nod to Bailey.) Hutch's Pick: Sebastian Tretola and Frank Ragnow - Coaches like to talk about getting their five best linemen on the field at the same time and I feel like slotting Ragnow at guard rather than center and Kirkland at tackle rather than guard accomplishes that. He was great at both positions for the Razorbacks. Hjalte Froholdt and Alvin Bailey each deserve consideration, but ultimately Ragnow and Tretola were relatively easy selections. His touchdown pass was memorable, but Tretola was also an excellent blocker.

C Travis Swanson (Nelson Chenault / USA Today Sports)

C - Travis Swanson (47.6 percent)

Years at Arkansas: 2009-13 Stats this decade: 50 games, 50 starts Notable: After redshirting in 2009, Swanson entered the starting lineup as the Razorbacks’ center and never left. In an incredible feat, he started all 50 games of his career - something only he and Jerry Franklin have done in UA history. Despite the Razorbacks going 3-9, Swanson was named a first-team All-American by USA Today as a senior in 2013. He also earned first-team All-SEC honors that season and second-team All-SEC honors as a junior. On top of that, he was just the 11th player in school history to be a two-time team captain. Detroit took him in the third round of the 2014 NFL Draft, making him the third center of the board that year. He played five seasons in the NFL, starting 53 total games for the Lions and Dolphins, before retiring in May 2019. Second team: Frank Ragnow (50.8 percent) (NOTE: Ragnow actually received more votes at center, but he was already a first-team selection at offensive guard, so HawgBeat gave Swanson the nod at center.) Receiving votes: Mitch Smothers (1.4%) Hutch's Pick: Travis Swanson - As I mentioned above, this selection was made to get the best five offensive linemen on the All-Decade Team. Ragnow was probably a more talented center, but he could be slotted at guard to give Swanson - and his incredible 50 career starts during the 2010s - a spot. I also want to reiterate that Swanson started literally every game of his career after redshirting. That is extremely difficult to do, especially playing his position in a conference like the SEC. He is definitely the third best among the centers on the ballot, but I was glad to see Smothers - who I played with at Springdale High - get some votes. He was a solid lineman for the Razorbacks.

K Zach Hocker (Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports)

K - Zach Hocker (79.3 percent)

Years at Arkansas: 2010-13 Stats this decade: 61 of 79 FG (77.2%), 171 of 173 PAT (98.8%), 354 points, 5 of 7 from 50+ yards, long of 54 yards Notable: Up until the day before National Signing Day, Hocker was set to leave Russellville and take his talents to Arkansas State, as the Razorbacks already had a kicker committed in Eduardo Camara from Texas. Luckily for Arkansas, it finally pulled the trigger with an offer and the rest, as they say, is history. He not only beat out Camara, but also incumbent starter Alex Tejada for the starting job as a true freshman and held that position his entire career. In addition to making the SEC All-Freshman Team in 2010, Hocker was a second-team All-SEC selection as a senior in 2013. Over that span, he connected on a then-UA record 77.2 percent of his field goals and became the Razorbacks' all-time leading scorer, with 354 career points. On top of that, Hocker dabbled with some punting, averaging a whopping 45.7 yards on seven punts - including a 77-yarder - as a senior. He was so good that the Redskins used a seventh-round pick on him in the 2014 NFL Draft. Six different teams gave him at least a camp roster spot and he ended up making 10 of 14 field goals in regular-season games. Second team: Connor Limpert (20.2 percent) Receiving votes: Adam McFain (0.5%) Hutch's Pick: Zach Hocker - This was another easy selection, but I was pleasantly surprised by Connor Limpert receiving 20.2 percent of the votes. He is definitely deserving of some consideration, as he actually broke Hocker's career field goal percentage record - albeit on fewer attempts. What made me give Hocker my vote was his longevity as a four-year starter and the fact he 5 of 7 attempts from at least 50 yards, compared to 3 of 6 by Limpert.

KOR Dennis Johnson (Beth Hall-USA TODAY Sports)

KOR - Dennis Johnson (84.4 percent)