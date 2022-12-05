Criswell officially entered his name into the transfer portal Monday morning after spending three seasons with the Tar Heels.

North Carolina transfer quarterback, and Morrilton native, Jacolby Criswell confirmed to HawgBeat that he plans to visit Arkansas this weekend.

He was offered by the Razorbacks out of high school, but former head coach Chad Morris didn’t pursue Criswell hard after his son, Chandler, committed to the Hogs. By the time now head coach Sam Pittman took over, it was too little, too late to get Criswell to flip.

During his three seasons in Chapel Hill, Criswell was just 18 of 31 passing for 204 yards and one touchdown, and he added 133 yards and one score on the ground. He appeared in 14 games and started one for the Tar Heels.

The Razorbacks are currently set to have two scholarship quarterbacks on the roster for the 2023 season after starting quarterback KJ Jefferson announced Friday that he will return for another year with the team. Freshman Malachi Singleton is set to enroll early in the spring, and he visited this past weekend.

As a third-year sophomore, Criswell has three years of eligibility left.

Criswell is set to arrive for his visit in Fayetteville on Friday.