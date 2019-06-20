FAYETTEVILLE — Jonathan Holmes is no longer on Arkansas’ basketball team, HawgBeat has learned.

A fan favorite as a walk-on who played late in blowout wins, Holmes has not been pictured in any of the Razorbacks’ social media posts, leading to speculation that he had left the program. A source told HawgBeat he has quit the team and the UA has since confirmed the news.

In three seasons with at Arkansas, he appeared in 22 games, all of which ended with victories. Holmes scored 23 total points, shooting 9 for 27 (33.3 percent) from the floor and 4 for 15 (26.7 percent) from three-point range.

Any time he entered home games, fans inside Bud Walton Arena immediately went nuts and screamed for him to shoot the ball whenever he touched it. Holmes usually didn’t disappoint, taking a shot in all but three of his career appearances.

He drained threes against Bucknell and Troy a year ago and then hit one in back-to-back SEC games this season, at Vanderbilt and against Alabama.

Holmes was even placed on scholarship for the spring semester this year after Jordan Phillips’ midyear transfer opened up a spot. It was believed to be a temporary scholarship, though, so his departure does not have an effect on the Razorbacks’ distribution numbers for the 2019-20 season.

With Justice Hill’s decision Thursday morning to enter the transfer portal, Arkansas is at the NCAA limit of 13 scholarships.

However, that number could change if Khalil Garland is given a medical hardship, which has been speculated about during his entire two-year tenure with the Razorbacks because an undisclosed condition has prevented him from playing.

That would open up another spot for a potential transfer or late addition to the 2019 class. Considering head coach Eric Musselman’s history and Arkansas continually being mentioned as a possibility for transfers, that would be the likely route.

Neither Holmes nor Garland are included on the basketball roster on the UA’s official website. The only walk-ons listed are junior guard Ty Stevens and redshirt junior forward Emeka Obukwelu.