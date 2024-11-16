JUCO offensive lineman commits to Arkansas

Hutchinson Community College offensive tackle Carmarion "Bubba" Craig announced his commitment to Arkansas on Saturday. HawgBeat can confirm that Craig will be on full scholarship.

Craig's announcement came soon after the Hogs' 20-10 loss to Texas at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville. He is the second junior college (JUCO) player in Arkansas' 2025 recruiting class, which now features five offensive linemen.