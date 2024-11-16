JUCO offensive lineman commits to Arkansas

Hutchinson Community College offensive tackle Carmarion "Bubba" Craig announced his commitment to Arkansas on Saturday. HawgBeat can confirm that Craig will be on full scholarship.
Craig's announcement came soon after the Hogs' 20-10 loss to Texas at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville. He is the second junior college (JUCO) player in Arkansas' 2025 recruiting class, which now features five offensive linemen.
Craig is listed as a 6-foot-6, 312-pound redshirt freshman on the Hutchinson C.C. website. He is originally out of Concordia Lutheran High School in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Hutchinson C.C. gained Craig's commitment back on Jan. 26, 2023. He's reported other offers from UTSA, Liberty, UMass, Temple, Texas State, Western Kentucky, Utah State and Troy.