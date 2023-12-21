After spending his freshman season with the Huskies last year, Menifield transferred to Fayetteville over the summer. Arkansas announced in July that Menifield would need to redshirt the 2023-24 season, but last Friday he learned that he was going to be able to play the next day against Lipscomb at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock.

It hasn't even been a week since Arkansas guard Keyon Menifield Jr. learned that he received a waiver from the NCAA that made him eligible to play this season, but the transfer guard from Washington is already playing a big role for the Hoop Hogs.

Menifield played 19 minutes in the 69-66 win over Lipscomb, and that number jumped up to 28 minutes Thursday during the 83-73 win over Abilene Christian at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville. The native of Flint, Michigan, played all 20 minutes in the second half.

"It was kind of tiring out there," Menifield said. "I was just thinking about like I’ve got to do whatever I’ve got to do to help my team win. If it’s me being out there for 40 minutes, or whatever I’ve got to do."

WATCH: Keyon Menifield, Chandler Lawson postgame presser

After playing eight minutes in the first half, Menifield proved to Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman that he deserved to start in the second half for a Razorback squad that was trailing Abilene Christian by seven at halftime.

"Keyon just plays hard," Musselman said. "We’ve been asking our guards to rebound. Keyon goes in the game, he weighs less than me, and he has six rebounds, five defensive rebounds. Four of eight (shooting). Still has a lot of rust on him. Ball moves, pace of play is quicker, 55 points in the second half compared to 28 in the first half. I mean, we doubled up our points by playing with way more pace."

Menifield did a little bit of everything with 11 points, six rebounds and two assists. His plus/minus of plus-21 was the best of any Razorback player on Thursday.

"We had some guys who were in the minus tonight," Musselman said. "I thought he was awesome."

RELATED: Social media reacts to Arkansas' win over Abilene Christian

Quickness, pace, energy and enthusiasm were the words Musselman used to describe Menifield's efforts during the much-needed second half comeback. According to the Head Hog, he's known what Menifield is capable of for a while after watching him when back home in San Diego last season.

"The only one that can say this is true is my wife — when you play a game and you’re in this time zone and then you go home, the Pac-12 is what’s on," Musselman said. "And I don’t know why it was really random and weird, but I kept watching Washington and I kept waking Danyelle up and said, ‘You’ve got to watch this guy. Like, he’s fun to watch.’

"And then he goes in the portal. We don’t really know any of his inner circle, we don’t know his high school [coach]. We don’t know anybody. Probably the most random recruiting ever. Made a phone call, did a Zoom. He and his mom liked us and they basically committed, and then came on a visit after he committed. This is what we expected."

Arkansas will need much more of Menifield's efforts with SEC play just around the corner. The Razorbacks have one more non-conference game against UNC Wilmington at 4 p.m. CT on Saturday, Dec. 30. The game will be broadcast on the SEC Network.