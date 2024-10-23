Latest injury news for Arkansas running backs

Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman didn't necessarily have the most promising injury update Wednesday for starting running back Ja'Quinden Jackson.

The redshirt senior transfer from Utah started the season off with a bang, but injuries have been bugging him, including an ankle injury that led to him having just five carries for 26 yards in the loss to LSU last weekend. Jackson exited that game early, and now it sounds like he might not be able to play this weekend at Mississippi State.

"I would say probably coming out tonight on the injury report, I would say that Ja’Quinden would be doubtful," Pittman said on Wednesday's SEC Teleconference.

Jackson's 592 rushing yards on 104 carries ranks fourth in the Southeastern Conference this year, plus he's added 10 touchdowns on the ground and 11 catches for 125 receiving yards. The LSU game was the first all year that Jackson didn't score in.

The primary No. 2 running back early in the season was Florida State transfer Rodney Hill, but he's missed the last two games. It's a knee injury for the 5-foot-10, 186-pound redshirt sophomore, and Pittman said Hill will likely be listed as questionable when the SEC availability report is released Wednesday night.

"Rodney is a guy that we need back," Pittman said Monday. "He brings that toughness, that tough running to us. It's hurt us not to have him, to be honest with you."

Pittman also said Monday that freshman Braylen Russell is likely in store for a larger workload Saturday against the Bulldogs, who rank 100th nationally in run defense.

"I trust all of them, but I think let’s saddle up Braylen Russell, let’s go," Pittman said. "I think he’s ready to go. Have already met with him this morning. Called him in and said, ‘Hey man, you want it, go take it.’ And I think he’s a really good player, I think he needs some confidence. We need to get him rolling, to me, early in the game. But I believe whole-heartedly in him."

A 6-foot-1, 253-pound freshman out of Benton High School, Russell has carried the ball 27 times for 127 yards and two touchdowns this year.

Another option is junior Rashod Dubinion, who missed time early due to a knee injury and he also missed the Texas A&M game due to a suspension. Dubinion had a season-high four carries for 15 yards in the loss to LSU, but he also had a critical fumble in the game.

Hutchinson Community College transfer Tyrell Reed Jr. rounds out the running back room with five carries for 28 yards so far this year. All of those carries came in the 70-0 win over UAPB to open the season, and Reed has played just two offensive snaps since.

The Razorbacks and Bulldogs are slated for an 11:45 a.m. CT kickoff Saturday at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Mississippi. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network.