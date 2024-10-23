Advertisement

Oct 23, 2024
Sam Pittman previews Mississippi State game on SEC Teleconference
Mason Choate  •  HawgBeat
Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman joined the weekly SEC Teleconference on Wednesday to briefly preview Saturday's matchup between the Hogs and Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Mississippi.

Below are links to more preview content for the Razorbacks' game against the Bulldogs, plus everything Pittman said on the coaches teleconference...

More of HawgBeat's Arkansas football content

- Arkansas injury updates ahead of Mississippi State game

- What Mississippi State head coach Jeff Lebby said about Arkansas

- Pittman ready to 'saddle up' Russell, other running backs

- VIDEO: Sam Pittman press conference - Mississippi State preview

- Arkansas' official depth chart for Mississippi State game

