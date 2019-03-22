First pitch: 6:02 p.m.

Live stream: SECN+ (Click here - SIGN IN REQUIRED)

Listen: Click here (FREE)

In-depth preview: SEC play continues on the road (FREE)

Top 1st - Arkansas 1, Alabama 0

After fouling off several pitches, Heston Kjerstad gave the Razorbacks an early lead with a solo home run.

Top 2nd - Arkansas 2, Alabama 0

Christian Franklin notched yet another two-out RBI with a single to bring home Matt Goodheart.