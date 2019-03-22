LIVE COMMENTARY: Diamond Hogs at Alabama (Game 1)
First pitch: 6:02 p.m.
Live stream: SECN+ (Click here - SIGN IN REQUIRED)
Listen: Click here (FREE)
In-depth preview: SEC play continues on the road (FREE)
~Starting pitchers for Arkansas/Alabama
~Scouting report on the Crimson Tide
~Weather Report
~Stat of the Week
~Stat comparison
Top 1st - Arkansas 1, Alabama 0
After fouling off several pitches, Heston Kjerstad gave the Razorbacks an early lead with a solo home run.
Top 2nd - Arkansas 2, Alabama 0
Christian Franklin notched yet another two-out RBI with a single to bring home Matt Goodheart.
|Arkansas
|Alabama
|
1. Casey Martin - SS
|
1. Joe Breaux - CF
|
2. Heston Kjerstad - RF
|
2. Brett Auerbach - C
|
3. Trevor Ezell - 1B
|
3. Morgan McCullough - 2B
|
4. Dominic Fletcher - CF
|
4. Tyler Gentry - RF
|
5. Casey Opitz - C
|
5. Keith Holcombe - LF
|
6. Matt Goodheart - DH
|
6. John Trousdale - DH
|
7. Jack Kenley - 2B
|
7. Drew Williamson - 1B
|
8. Jacob Nesbit - 3B
|
8. Kolby Robinson - SS
|
9. Christian Franklin - LF
|
9. Kobe Morris - 3B
|
Pitching: RHP Isaiah Campbell
|
Pitching: RHP Sam Finnerty
