First pitch: 1:02 p.m.

~Starting pitchers for Arkansas/Alabama

~Scouting report on the Crimson Tide

~Weather Report

~Stat of the Week

~Stat comparison

Top 1st - Arkansas 2, Alabama 0

In the midst of a slump, Casey Martin leads off the game with a solo home run. Arkansas actually loaded the bases before an out was made, but a double play by Casey Opitz limited the damage. One run scored on that play.

Top 3rd - Arkansas 4, Alabama 0

A leadoff single by Heston Kjerstad followed by a Trevor Ezell double sets up an RBI ground out by Dominic Fletcher and squeeze bunt by Opitz.

Bottom 4th - Arkansas 4, Alabama 2

The Crimson Tide take advantage of a couple of errors and lucky breaks to score their first two runs of the game, cutting the deficit in half.

Top 5th - Arkansas 8, Alabama 2

Arkansas comes out firing in the very next inning, scoring on an RBI double by Ezell and RBI single by Fletcher. Two more runs scored on an RBI double by Matt Goodheart and sacrifice fly by Jack Kenley.

Top 8th - Arkansas 10, Alabama 2

Martin manufactures a run by himself in the eighth, reaching on an infield singles, stealing second and then scoring when the throw down to second got away from the Alabama fielders. It was a two-base error that scored him.

Fletcher also does it all by himself, but in a different way - with a solo home run.

FINAL - Arkansas 10, Alabama 2