First pitch: 6:30 p.m.

Top 2nd - Arkansas 4, Texas 0

The second inning was fruitful for Arkansas yet again, as Jacob Nesbit and Christian Franklin each hit RBI singles sandwiched around a squeeze bunt by Zack Plunkett. An error extended the inning and allowed another run to score.

Bottom 3rd - Arkansas 4, Texas 2

A bases-loaded hit by pitch and walk drove in the Longhorns' first two runs of the game.

Top 4th - Arkansas 5, Texas 2

Arkansas got one of those runs back thanks to a two-out double by Dominic Fletcher, scoring Trevor Ezell from first.

Bottom 4th - Arkansas 5, Texas 3

Plunkett sailed a throw back to the pitcher over Liam Henry's head for an error that scored a run for Texas.

Bottom 5th - Arkansas 5, Texas 4

With the bases loaded, Michael McCann hit a sacrifice fly to pull the Longhorns within one.

Bottom 6th - Texas 7, Arkansas 5

An RBI single by Zach Zubia tied it up and then Caden Monke entered the game with the bases loaded and issued a walk that brought in the go-ahead run. Monke hit the next batter with a pitch to bring in another run.

Top 9th - Texas 7, Arkansas 6

A two-out double by Jacob Nesbit pulled the Razorbacks within one.

FINAL - Texas 7, Arkansas 6