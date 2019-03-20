LIVE COMMENTARY: Diamond Hogs at Texas (Game 2)
Top 2nd - Arkansas 4, Texas 0
The second inning was fruitful for Arkansas yet again, as Jacob Nesbit and Christian Franklin each hit RBI singles sandwiched around a squeeze bunt by Zack Plunkett. An error extended the inning and allowed another run to score.
Bottom 3rd - Arkansas 4, Texas 2
A bases-loaded hit by pitch and walk drove in the Longhorns' first two runs of the game.
Top 4th - Arkansas 5, Texas 2
Arkansas got one of those runs back thanks to a two-out double by Dominic Fletcher, scoring Trevor Ezell from first.
Bottom 4th - Arkansas 5, Texas 3
Plunkett sailed a throw back to the pitcher over Liam Henry's head for an error that scored a run for Texas.
Bottom 5th - Arkansas 5, Texas 4
With the bases loaded, Michael McCann hit a sacrifice fly to pull the Longhorns within one.
Bottom 6th - Texas 7, Arkansas 5
An RBI single by Zach Zubia tied it up and then Caden Monke entered the game with the bases loaded and issued a walk that brought in the go-ahead run. Monke hit the next batter with a pitch to bring in another run.
Top 9th - Texas 7, Arkansas 6
A two-out double by Jacob Nesbit pulled the Razorbacks within one.
FINAL - Texas 7, Arkansas 6
|Arkansas
|Texas
|
1. Casey Martin - SS
|
1. Masen Hibbeler - SS
|
2. Heston Kjerstad - RF
|
2. Duke Ellis - CF
|
3. Trevor Ezell - 1B
|
3. Austin Todd - RF
|
4. Dominic Fletcher - CF
|
4. Eric Kennedy - LF
|
5. Jordan McFarland - DH
|
5. Zach Zubia - DH
|
6. Jack Kenley - 2B
|
6. Ryan Reynolds - 3B
|
7. Jacob Nesbit - 3B
|
7. Tate Shaw - 1B
|
8. Zack Plunkett - C
|
8. Michael McCann - C
|
9. Christian Franklin - LF
|
9. Lance Ford - 2B
|
Pitching: RHP Marshall Denton
|
Pitching: RHP Kolby Kubichek
