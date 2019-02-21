First pitch: 9 p.m. CT

In-depth preview: Diamond Hogs head west for series vs. Pac-12 foe

Pitching rotation for Arkansas and USC

~Scouting report on the Trojans

~Notes on the "marine layer," Dominic Fletcher's homecoming and Arkansas' recruiting in California

~Stat of the Week

~Stat comparison

As always, you can join hundreds of other Arkansas fans in our world-famous game thread, where you can follow live updates and commentary, plus get involved in the conversation.

Top 2nd - Arkansas 3, USC 0

Casey Martin cleared the bases with a two-out, full-count double off the wall to give Arkansas a 3-0 lead. All three runners for the Razorbacks reached via walks.

Top 3rd - Arkansas 5, USC 0

The Razorbacks added to their lead with an RBI single by Matt Goodheart and a sacrifice fly by Casey Opitz. They benefitted from a leadoff error by the Trojans' shortstop.

Top 4th - Arkansas 6, USC 0

Trevor Ezell reached on another error by USC shortstop Chase Bushor, allowing Christian Franklin to score instead of ending the inning.

Bottom 4th - Arkansas 6, USC 3

The Trojans finally chased starter Cody Scroggins with two outs in the fourth inning, as the redshirt junior loaded the bases with a pair of hit by pitches and a walk. The Razorbacks called upon freshman Patrick Wicklander, who failed to record an out. He hit Brady Shockey with a pitch and then walked John Thomas and Matthew Acosta to score all three of his inherited runners.

Kole Ramage came in and finally stopped the bleeding with a strikeout. All three of USC's runs scored without a hit.

Top 6th - Arkansas 6, USC 3

Despite loading the bases with just one out, Arkansas couldn't extend its lead in the sixth. Fletcher popped out and then Goodheart struck out to end the threat.