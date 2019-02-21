LIVE COMMENTARY: Diamond Hogs at USC (Game 1)
First pitch: 9 p.m. CT
Top 2nd - Arkansas 3, USC 0
Casey Martin cleared the bases with a two-out, full-count double off the wall to give Arkansas a 3-0 lead. All three runners for the Razorbacks reached via walks.
Top 3rd - Arkansas 5, USC 0
The Razorbacks added to their lead with an RBI single by Matt Goodheart and a sacrifice fly by Casey Opitz. They benefitted from a leadoff error by the Trojans' shortstop.
Top 4th - Arkansas 6, USC 0
Trevor Ezell reached on another error by USC shortstop Chase Bushor, allowing Christian Franklin to score instead of ending the inning.
Bottom 4th - Arkansas 6, USC 3
The Trojans finally chased starter Cody Scroggins with two outs in the fourth inning, as the redshirt junior loaded the bases with a pair of hit by pitches and a walk. The Razorbacks called upon freshman Patrick Wicklander, who failed to record an out. He hit Brady Shockey with a pitch and then walked John Thomas and Matthew Acosta to score all three of his inherited runners.
Kole Ramage came in and finally stopped the bleeding with a strikeout. All three of USC's runs scored without a hit.
Top 6th - Arkansas 6, USC 3
Despite loading the bases with just one out, Arkansas couldn't extend its lead in the sixth. Fletcher popped out and then Goodheart struck out to end the threat.
