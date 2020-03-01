Sign up for an annual HawgBeat subscription and get $50 for Arkansas gear on the Rivals Fan Shop ––> details

Join hundreds of other Arkansas fans in our world-famous game thread, where you can follow live play-by-play updates and commentary, plus get involved in the conversation.

PREGAME

The Razorbacks will be the "home" team today, meaning they will be in the field first.

For the second straight game, head coach Dave Van Horn made significant changes to his lineup. Most notably, he has benched Casey Martin and moved Robert Moore to shortstop. That led to Jacob Nesbit moving to second, Cole Austin moving to third, Heston Kjerstad moving to first and Zack Gregory moving to right field, with Braydon Webb back in the lineup in left field.

Top 4th - Baylor 1, Arkansas 0

Just as they have all weekend, the Razorbacks have fallen behind first. Mack Mueller reached on a walk, moved to second on a wild pitch and then scored on Davion Downey's RBI single.

Top 5th - Baylor 2, Arkansas 0

Kole Ramage was a pitch away from a perfect inning, but Ricky Martinez hit a two-out single on an 0-2 pitch. He scored on a double by Nick Loftin that was hit hard and deflected off Austin at third base.

Top 6th - Baylor 3, Arkansas 0

Davion Downey crushed a pitch by reliever Elijah Trest into the second deck for a solo home run.