PREGAME

The only change in Arkansas' lineup - which can be seen below - is that Robert Moore has moved back down to the 8-hole. That has shifted Braydon Webb, Casey Opitz and Jacob Nesbit each up a spot.

On the mound, freshman Will McEntire is making his first career start - and just his second career appearance.

Bottom 2nd - Arkansas 4, Grand Canyon 0

For the first time since the Gonzaga series, Arkansas has struck first. It led off the second with four straight singles, with Nesbit and Moore each notching RBIs. Cole Austin also drove in a run on a fielder's choice grounder. A few batters later, Matt Goodheart hit an RBI single to make it a four-run inning.

Top 3rd - Arkansas 4, Grand Canyon 1

McEntire gave up a monster leadoff home run to David Avitia, but bounced back with three quick outs.

Bottom 4th - Arkansas 5, Grand Canyon 1

The Razorbacks turned back-to-back singles to start the inning into a run with the help of an error. Opitz got credit for the RBI on a sacrifice fly.

Bottom 5th - Arkansas 6, Grand Canyon 1

Kjerstad's third hit of the game is an RBI single.

FINAL - Arkansas 6, Grand Canyon 1