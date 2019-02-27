First pitch: 3:02 p.m. CT

Live stream: SECN+ (Click here - SIGN IN REQUIRED)

Listen: Click here (FREE)

In-depth preview: Memphis visits Baum-Walker for midweek game (FREE)

~Starting pitchers for both teams + Arkansas' pitching plans

~Scouting report on the Tigers

~Notes on an in-state kid making his debut, Heston Kjerstad's struggles and Trevor Ezell's timeline for moving back to second base

~Stat of the Midweek

~Stat comparison

MORE BASEBALL COVERAGE FROM HAWGBEAT

HawgBeat Composite Poll (FREE)

Beyond the Box Score: USC (PREMIUM)

As always, you can join hundreds of other Arkansas fans in our world-famous game thread, where you can follow live updates and commentary, plus get involved in the conversation.

Bottom 1st - Arkansas 1, Memphis 0

The Razorbacks struck first on an RBI single by Dominic Fletcher, but left the bases loaded with a chance to blow it open early.

Top 2nd - Memphis 2, Arkansas 1

That lead didn't last long. Jason Santana crushed a two-out, two-run home run that cleared the seats behind the left field bullpen. The wind appeared to not only keep it from going foul, but made it fair by quite a ways.

Bottom 4th - Memphis 2, Arkansas 1

Danny Denz has settled in after a rough first inning. One Arkansas player has reached in each of the next three inning, but they've been stranded on base.

Bottom 5th - Arkansas 8, Memphis 2

Arkansas finally chased Denz after 86 pitches and then took the lead on a two-out, two-run single by Jack Kenley off reliever Walker Brockhouse.

That prompted an implosion by the Tigers. The Memphis catcher, Santana, threw down to second and no one covered, allowing Casey Opitz to score from third. Then a couple of runners scored on an infield single by Christian Franklin.

Heston Kjerstad kept it going by breaking out of his slump with a single up the middle, scoring two more runs. All seven runs have come with two outs.