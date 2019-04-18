First pitch: 8:02 p.m.

Top 5th - Mississippi State 1, Arkansas 0

The Bulldogs draw first blood in the pitchers duel, as Rowdey Jordan leads off the fifth with a home run.

Bottom 6th - Arkansas 3, Mississippi State 1

The Razorbacks take the lead on a two-run double by Casey Martin and then Matt Goodheart follows with an RBI single.

Top 8th - Arkansas 3, Mississippi State 2

Dustin Skelton led off the inning with a double, moved to third on a wild pitch and scored on a ground out.

Bottom 8th - Arkansas 5, Mississippi State 2

Dominic Fletcher provides some insurance with a two-run home run.

Top 9th - Arkansas 5, Mississippi State 3

Elijah MacNamee leads off the inning with a long home run.

FINAL - Arkansas 5, Mississippi State 3