Pregame Notes

As expected, Braydon Webb is back in left field for Friday's game. He is hitting in the 9-hole, moving Jalen Battles up a spot in the lineup. (Starting lineups for both teams are listed below.)

T-3rd: Murray State 1, Arkansas 0

Murray State strikes first. Tanner Booth led off the third inning with a double down the left field line and eventually scored on a two-out RBI single by Ryan Perkins. Peyton Pallette limited the damage, though, by getting a strikeout to strand the bases loaded.

B-3rd: Arkansas 3, Murray State 1

The Racers' lead didn't last long. The first three Razorbacks reached base in the third and then, with the bases loaded, Cayden Wallace hit a deep fly ball to left for a sacrifice fly. With runners on second and third and two outs, it looked like Casey Opitz was going to fly out to deep right to end the inning, but the right fielder struggled to find it and fell down as he tried to catch it. He failed to catch it, though, and it was ruled a triple with two RBIs.

T-4th: Arkansas 3, Murray State 2

With two outs, Jake Slunder - the Cabot native - hit an RBI single to score a run for Murray State.

T-5th: Murray State 6, Arkansas 3

Making his second relief appearance of the season, Connor Noland gave up a one-out single to Jordan Cozart and then Brock Anderson crushed a two-run homer to give the Racers the lead. After walking the next guy on four pitches, Noland was pulled and replaced by Zack Morris. The first guy he faced was Trey Woosley, who hit a two-run home run to extend Murray State's lead.

B-6th: Murray State 6, Arkansas 5

Robert Moore pulls the Razorbacks within a run by crushing a two-out, two-run home run.

B-8th: Arkansas 7, Murray State 6

After a leadoff walk by pinch-hitter Zack Gregory, Moore hit another two-run home run to give Arkansas the lead.

First pitch: 3 p.m. CT TV: SECN+ (steam online on ESPN3.com or the ESPN app)

