First pitch: 6:32 p.m.

Live stream: SECN+ (Click here - SUBSCRIPTION REQUIRED)

Listen: Click here (FREE)

In-depth preview: Northwestern State visits for pair of midweek games (FREE)

~Starting pitchers for Arkansas/Northwestern State

~Pitching plans for the Hogs

~Scouting report on the Demons



~Weather Report

~Stat of the week

~Stat comparison

MORE BASEBALL COVERAGE FROM HAWGBEAT

HawgBeat Composite Poll (FREE)

Beyond the Box Score: Week 9 (PREMIUM)

As always, you can join hundreds of other Arkansas fans in our world-famous game thread, where you can follow live updates and commentary, plus get involved in the conversation.

Bottom 2nd - Arkansas 3, Northwestern State 0

Heston Kjerstad led off the inning with a double and then Jordan McFarland hit a two-run home run - his first of the season. The Razorbacks added another run with a Trevor Ezell sacrifice fly.

Bottom 3rd - Arkansas 5, Northwestern State 0

Kjerstad crushed a solo home run to center to prompt a pitching change and then the first pitch thrown by Jose Vasquez was hit over the fence by Jack Kenley.

Bottom 4th - Arkansas 9, Northwestern State 0

Casey Martin drove in two runs with a triple and then scored on an RBI single by Matt Goodheart. Arkansas added another on an RBI ground out by Kenley.

Top 5th - Arkansas 9, Northwestern State 1

The Demons broke up the shutout with an RBI single by Sam Taylor.