LIVE COMMENTARY: Diamond Hogs vs. Northwestern State (Game 1)
First pitch: 6:32 p.m.
Live stream: SECN+ (Click here - SUBSCRIPTION REQUIRED)
Listen: Click here (FREE)
In-depth preview: Northwestern State visits for pair of midweek games (FREE)
~Starting pitchers for Arkansas/Northwestern State
~Pitching plans for the Hogs
~Scouting report on the Demons
~Weather Report
~Stat of the week
~Stat comparison
Bottom 2nd - Arkansas 3, Northwestern State 0
Heston Kjerstad led off the inning with a double and then Jordan McFarland hit a two-run home run - his first of the season. The Razorbacks added another run with a Trevor Ezell sacrifice fly.
Bottom 3rd - Arkansas 5, Northwestern State 0
Kjerstad crushed a solo home run to center to prompt a pitching change and then the first pitch thrown by Jose Vasquez was hit over the fence by Jack Kenley.
Bottom 4th - Arkansas 9, Northwestern State 0
Casey Martin drove in two runs with a triple and then scored on an RBI single by Matt Goodheart. Arkansas added another on an RBI ground out by Kenley.
Top 5th - Arkansas 9, Northwestern State 1
The Demons broke up the shutout with an RBI single by Sam Taylor.
|Northwestern State
|Arkansas
|
1. Sam Taylor - 3B
|
1. Trevor Ezell - 2B
|
2. Caleb Ricca - SS
|
2. Casey Martin - SS
|
3. Jeffrey Elkins - LF
|
3. Matt Goodheart - DH
|
4. Tyler Smith - CF
|
4. Dominic Fletcher - CF
|
5. Hilton Brown - 2B
|
5. Heston Kjerstad - RF
|
6. Austin Stegall - 1B
|
6. Jack Kenley - 3B
|
7. Lenni Kunert - RF
|
7. Jordan McFarland - 1B
|
8. Marshall Skinner - DH
|
8. Zack Plunkett - C
|
9. Jakob Nunez - C
|
9. Curtis Washington - LF
|
Pitching: RHP Kyle Swanson
|
Pitching: RHP Kole Ramage
