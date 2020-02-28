LIVE COMMENTARY: Diamond Hogs vs. Oklahoma (Shriners Classic)
PREGAME
The Razorbacks will be the "road" team today, meaning they hit first.
Bottom 2nd - Oklahoma 1, Arkansas 0
The first run of the game comes on a sacrifice fly by Trent Brown. He drives in Brady Harlan, who reached on a single and moved to third on Justin Mitchell's double. The Sooners stranded a runner on third.
Bottom 3rd - Oklahoma 2, Arkansas 0
After ripping a one-out double down the left field line, Tanner Tredaway moved to third on a passed ball and then scored on an RBI ground out by Brady Lindsly. A rare defensive mistake by Casey Opitz costs the Razorbacks a run.
Top 5th - Arkansas 3, Oklahoma 2
Robert Moore, the 17-year-old freshman, launches a two-run home run off projected first-round pick Cade Cavalli to tie the game. Jacob Nesbit, the 9-hole, follows with a solo home run to left field. The back-to-back home runs give Arkansas the lead.
Bottom 6th - Oklahoma 3, Arkansas 3
The Sooners tie it up on a solo home run by Brady Lindsly that found the short porch in left field.
Bottom 7th - Oklahoma 6, Arkansas 3
A throwing error by Casey Martin to start the inning comes back to haunt the Razorbacks, as Brown ends up scoring on an RBI single by Brandon Zaragoza, the Sooners' 9-hole. After a bunt single loaded the bases, Tyler Hardman drove in a run on a single - and another run came home on the second error of the inning.
FINAL - Oklahoma 6, Arkansas 3
|Oklahoma
|Arkansas
|
1. Tanner Tredaway - CF
|
1. Braydon Webb - LF
|
2. Brady Lindsly - DH
|
2. Heston Kjerstad - RF
|
3. Tyler Hardman - 1B
|
3. Matt Goodheart - DH
|
4. Peyton Graham - 3B
|
4. Casey Martin - SS
|
5. Brady Harlan - RF
|
5. Christian Franklin - CF
|
6. Justin Mitchell - C
|
6. Casey Opitz - C
|
7. Trent Brown - LF
|
7. Cole Austin - 1B
|
8. Conor McKenna - 2B
|
8. Robert Moore - 2B
|
9. Brandon Zaragoza - SS
|
9. Jacob Nesbit - 3B
|
Pitching: RHP Cade Cavalli
|
Pitching: RHP Connor Noland