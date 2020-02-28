News More News
LIVE COMMENTARY: Diamond Hogs vs. Oklahoma (Shriners Classic)

Arkansas is in Houston for the Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic this weekend.
Arkansas is in Houston for the Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic this weekend.
Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
Senior Staff Writer
@NWAHutch

Join hundreds of other Arkansas fans in our world-famous game thread, where you can follow live play-by-play updates and commentary, plus get involved in the conversation.

PREGAME

The Razorbacks will be the "road" team today, meaning they hit first.

Bottom 2nd - Oklahoma 1, Arkansas 0

The first run of the game comes on a sacrifice fly by Trent Brown. He drives in Brady Harlan, who reached on a single and moved to third on Justin Mitchell's double. The Sooners stranded a runner on third.

Bottom 3rd - Oklahoma 2, Arkansas 0

After ripping a one-out double down the left field line, Tanner Tredaway moved to third on a passed ball and then scored on an RBI ground out by Brady Lindsly. A rare defensive mistake by Casey Opitz costs the Razorbacks a run.

Top 5th - Arkansas 3, Oklahoma 2

Robert Moore, the 17-year-old freshman, launches a two-run home run off projected first-round pick Cade Cavalli to tie the game. Jacob Nesbit, the 9-hole, follows with a solo home run to left field. The back-to-back home runs give Arkansas the lead.

Bottom 6th - Oklahoma 3, Arkansas 3

The Sooners tie it up on a solo home run by Brady Lindsly that found the short porch in left field.

Bottom 7th - Oklahoma 6, Arkansas 3

A throwing error by Casey Martin to start the inning comes back to haunt the Razorbacks, as Brown ends up scoring on an RBI single by Brandon Zaragoza, the Sooners' 9-hole. After a bunt single loaded the bases, Tyler Hardman drove in a run on a single - and another run came home on the second error of the inning.

FINAL - Oklahoma 6, Arkansas 3

First pitch: 3 p.m.

TV: AT&T Sportsnet (online stream: Click here)

Listen: Click here (FREE)

In-depth preview: Hogs to face Big 12 foes at Shriners Classic (FREE)

~Starting pitchers for Arkansas, Oklahoma, Texas and Baylor

~Scouting report on all three Big 12 teams

~Stat of the week

~Stat comparison

Starting Lineups
Oklahoma Arkansas

1. Tanner Tredaway - CF

1. Braydon Webb - LF

2. Brady Lindsly - DH

2. Heston Kjerstad - RF

3. Tyler Hardman - 1B

3. Matt Goodheart - DH

4. Peyton Graham - 3B

4. Casey Martin - SS

5. Brady Harlan - RF

5. Christian Franklin - CF

6. Justin Mitchell - C

6. Casey Opitz - C

7. Trent Brown - LF

7. Cole Austin - 1B

8. Conor McKenna - 2B

8. Robert Moore - 2B

9. Brandon Zaragoza - SS

9. Jacob Nesbit - 3B

Pitching: RHP Cade Cavalli

Pitching: RHP Connor Noland
{{ article.author_name }}