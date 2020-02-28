Not a subscriber? Subscribe for free for 30 days w/code HAWGS30 NEW USERS | RETURNING USERS

PREGAME

The Razorbacks will be the "road" team today, meaning they hit first.

Bottom 2nd - Oklahoma 1, Arkansas 0

The first run of the game comes on a sacrifice fly by Trent Brown. He drives in Brady Harlan, who reached on a single and moved to third on Justin Mitchell's double. The Sooners stranded a runner on third.

Bottom 3rd - Oklahoma 2, Arkansas 0

After ripping a one-out double down the left field line, Tanner Tredaway moved to third on a passed ball and then scored on an RBI ground out by Brady Lindsly. A rare defensive mistake by Casey Opitz costs the Razorbacks a run.

Top 5th - Arkansas 3, Oklahoma 2

Robert Moore, the 17-year-old freshman, launches a two-run home run off projected first-round pick Cade Cavalli to tie the game. Jacob Nesbit, the 9-hole, follows with a solo home run to left field. The back-to-back home runs give Arkansas the lead.

Bottom 6th - Oklahoma 3, Arkansas 3

The Sooners tie it up on a solo home run by Brady Lindsly that found the short porch in left field.

Bottom 7th - Oklahoma 6, Arkansas 3

A throwing error by Casey Martin to start the inning comes back to haunt the Razorbacks, as Brown ends up scoring on an RBI single by Brandon Zaragoza, the Sooners' 9-hole. After a bunt single loaded the bases, Tyler Hardman drove in a run on a single - and another run came home on the second error of the inning.

FINAL - Oklahoma 6, Arkansas 3