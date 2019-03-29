LIVE COMMENTARY: Diamond Hogs vs. Ole Miss (Game 1)
First pitch: 8:02 p.m.
Bottom 1st - Arkansas 2, Ole Miss 0
Casey Martin beat out an infield single to start the inning and then Dominic Fletcher drove him home with a double. Matt Goodheart followed it up with a single to bring home Fletcher.
Bottom 2nd - Arkansas 3, Ole Miss 0
A sacrifice bunt by Christian Franklin put the Razorbacks in position to score on Martin's RBI ground out.
Bottom 3rd - Arkansas 4, Ole Miss 0
Arkansas takes advantage of an Ole Miss error on a failed pickoff move, scoring on an RBI ground out by Goodheart.
Top 4th - Arkansas 4, Ole Miss 2
The Rebels are on the board with an RBI double by Thomas Dillard. Their second run scored on an RBI ground out by Cole Zabowski.
Bottom 5th - Arkansas 5, Ole Miss 2
Another two-out rally by Arkansas, as Fletcher hits his second double of the game and Goodheart drove him in with a single.
Top 8th - Arkansas 5, Ole Miss 2
The Rebels get a pair of one-out base runners against Jacob Kostyshock and Arkansas calls on Matt Cronin in a five-out save opportunity.
FINAL - Arkansas 5, Ole Miss 3
Cronin gave up a home run in the ninth, but earned his seventh save of the season.
|Ole Miss
|Arkansas
|
1. Anthony Servideo - 2B
|
1. Casey Martin - SS
|
2. Grae Kessinger - SS
|
2. Heston Kjerstad - RF
|
3. Tyler Keenan - 3B
|
3. Trevor Ezell - 1B
|
4. Thomas Dillard - LF
|
4. Dominic Fletcher - CF
|
5. Ryan Olenek - CF
|
5. Matt Goodheart - DH
|
6. Cole Zabowski - 1B
|
6. Jack Kenley - 2B
|
7. Cooper Johnson - C
|
7. Jacob Nesbit - 3B
|
8. Kevin Graham - DH
|
8. Casey Opitz - C
|
9. Chase Cockrell - RF
|
9. Christian Franklin - LF
|
Pitching: RHP Will Ethridge
|
Pitching: RHP Isaiah Campbell
