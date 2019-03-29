First pitch: 8:02 p.m.

In-depth preview: Hogs return to Fayetteville for top-25 matchup (FREE)

~Starting pitchers for Arkansas/Ole Miss



~Scouting report on the Rebels

~Weather Report

~An Arkansas connection on Ole Miss' roster

~Stat comparison



Bottom 1st - Arkansas 2, Ole Miss 0

Casey Martin beat out an infield single to start the inning and then Dominic Fletcher drove him home with a double. Matt Goodheart followed it up with a single to bring home Fletcher.

Bottom 2nd - Arkansas 3, Ole Miss 0

A sacrifice bunt by Christian Franklin put the Razorbacks in position to score on Martin's RBI ground out.

Bottom 3rd - Arkansas 4, Ole Miss 0

Arkansas takes advantage of an Ole Miss error on a failed pickoff move, scoring on an RBI ground out by Goodheart.

Top 4th - Arkansas 4, Ole Miss 2

The Rebels are on the board with an RBI double by Thomas Dillard. Their second run scored on an RBI ground out by Cole Zabowski.

Bottom 5th - Arkansas 5, Ole Miss 2

Another two-out rally by Arkansas, as Fletcher hits his second double of the game and Goodheart drove him in with a single.

Top 8th - Arkansas 5, Ole Miss 2

The Rebels get a pair of one-out base runners against Jacob Kostyshock and Arkansas calls on Matt Cronin in a five-out save opportunity.

FINAL - Arkansas 5, Ole Miss 3

Cronin gave up a home run in the ninth, but earned his seventh save of the season.