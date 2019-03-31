LIVE COMMENTARY: Diamond Hogs vs. Ole Miss (Game 3)
First pitch: 1:32 p.m.
Top 1st - Ole Miss 1, Arkansas 0
Back-to-back two-out singles by the Rebels gets them on the board first. Cole Zabowski got the RBI.
Top 2nd - Ole Miss 2, Arkansas 0
Kevin Graham crushes a leadoff home run off the light pole behind the right field bullpen.
Bottom 4th - Ole Miss 2, Arkansas 2
The Razorbacks get on the board with an RBI single by Dominic Fletcher, who was robbed a home run in the second. Goodheart followed by grounding into a double play, but a run scored to tie it up
Top 5th - Ole Miss 4, Arkansas 2
Patrick Wicklander struggles out of the pen again, issuing a leadoff walk, giving up a double and then allowing a two-run to Zabowski.
Bottom 5th - Arkansas 5, Ole Miss 4
Casey Martin ties it up with a two-run home run. Fletcher then drove in Heston Kjerstad with a double to give Arkansas its first lead of the day.
Top 6th - Ole Miss 7, Arkansas 5
The lead didn't last long, as Tyler Keenan hits an RBI single. The Rebels regain the lead themselves with an RBI single by Zabowski. A third run scored on a ground out by Graham.
Top 7th - Ole Miss 10, Arkansas 5
Ole Miss breaks it open with a three-run inning, getting an RBI single by Olenek and two-run single by Dillard.
FINAL - Ole Miss 10, Arkansas 5
|Ole Miss
|Arkansas
|
1. Ryan Olenek - CF
|
1. Casey Martin
|
2. Grae Kessinger - SS
|
2. Heston Kjerstad - RF
|
3. Tyler Keenan - 3B
|
3. Trevor Ezell - 1B
|
4. Thomas Dillard - LF
|
4. Dominic Fletcher - CF
|
5. Cole Zabowski - DH
|
5. Matt Goodheart - DH
|
6. Cooper Johnson - C
|
6. Jack Kenley - 2B
|
7. Kevin Graham - 1B
|
7. Casey Opitz - C
|
8. Jacob Adams - 2B
|
8. Jacob Nesbit - 3B
|
9. Anthony Servideo - RF
|
9. Christian Franklin - LF
|
Pitching: RHP Gunnar Hoglund
|
Pitching: RHP Cody Scroggins
