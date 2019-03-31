First pitch: 1:32 p.m.

Live Stream: SECN+

Listen: Click here

In-depth preview: Hogs return to Fayetteville for top-25 matchup

~Starting pitchers for Arkansas/Ole Miss

~Scouting report on the Rebels

~Weather Report

~An Arkansas connection on Ole Miss' roster

~Stat comparison

Top 1st - Ole Miss 1, Arkansas 0

Back-to-back two-out singles by the Rebels gets them on the board first. Cole Zabowski got the RBI.

Top 2nd - Ole Miss 2, Arkansas 0

Kevin Graham crushes a leadoff home run off the light pole behind the right field bullpen.

Bottom 4th - Ole Miss 2, Arkansas 2

The Razorbacks get on the board with an RBI single by Dominic Fletcher, who was robbed a home run in the second. Goodheart followed by grounding into a double play, but a run scored to tie it up

Top 5th - Ole Miss 4, Arkansas 2

Patrick Wicklander struggles out of the pen again, issuing a leadoff walk, giving up a double and then allowing a two-run to Zabowski.

Bottom 5th - Arkansas 5, Ole Miss 4

Casey Martin ties it up with a two-run home run. Fletcher then drove in Heston Kjerstad with a double to give Arkansas its first lead of the day.

Top 6th - Ole Miss 7, Arkansas 5

The lead didn't last long, as Tyler Keenan hits an RBI single. The Rebels regain the lead themselves with an RBI single by Zabowski. A third run scored on a ground out by Graham.

Top 7th - Ole Miss 10, Arkansas 5

Ole Miss breaks it open with a three-run inning, getting an RBI single by Olenek and two-run single by Dillard.

FINAL - Ole Miss 10, Arkansas 5