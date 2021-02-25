Join hundreds of other Arkansas fans in our world-famous game thread , where you can follow live play-by-play updates and commentary, plus get involved in the conversation.

Jacob Nesbit is out of the lineup in favor of Zack Gregory, prompting a shuffling of the Razorbacks' defensive alignment. Gregory will play in left field, leading to Braydon Webb starting at designated hitter, Brady Slavens starting at first base and Cullen Smith starting at third base.

The Redhawks use patience at the plate to get three free passes - two walks and a hit by pitch - and then with one out, Lincoln Andrews drove in a run on a single into right. That chased starter Caleb Bolden from the game and brought in Patrick Wicklander for his first appearance of the season.

Wicklander nearly got a strikeout to start his outing, but Casey Opitz couldn't quite hang on to a foul tip. Given another chance, Danny Wright put the ball in play and Arkansas could only get a force at second. The fielder's choice drove in another run.

Then the Redhawks pulled off a double steal with runners on the corners to score the third run.