LIVE COMMENTARY: Diamond Hogs vs. SEMO (Game 1)
Pregame Notes
Jacob Nesbit is out of the lineup in favor of Zack Gregory, prompting a shuffling of the Razorbacks' defensive alignment. Gregory will play in left field, leading to Braydon Webb starting at designated hitter, Brady Slavens starting at first base and Cullen Smith starting at third base.
First pitch: 3 p.m. CT
TV: SECN+ (steam online on ESPN3.com or the ESPN app)
Listen: Click here (FREE)
In-depth preview: Diamond Hogs return to Baum-Walker for home opener vs. SEMO (FREE)
~Starting pitchers for Arkansas and SEMO
~Scouting report on the Redhawks
~Familiar face
~Stat of the week
~Stat comparison
|Arkansas
|SEMO
|
1. Robert Moore - 2B
|
1. Peyton Leeper - 3B
|
2. Christian Franklin - CF
|
2. Austin Blazevic - 1B
|
3. Cullen Smith - 3B
|
3. Tyler Wilber - SS
|
4. Braydon Webb - DH
|
4. Andrew Keck - C
|
5. Brady Slavens - 1B
|
5. Lincoln Andrews - DH
|
6. Casey Opitz - C
|
6. Danny Wright - CF
|
7. Cayden Wallace - RF
|
7. Braxton Zivic - RF
|
8. Zack Gregory - LF
|
8. Ty Stauss - LF
|
9. Jalen Battles - SS
|
9. Connor Basler - 2B
|
Pitching: LHP Lael Lockhart
|
Pitching: LHP Dylan Dodd